Try This Pool Noodle DIY To Create The Sweetest Floral Decor In Minutes

First, you'll need to choose a container for your floral arrangement. A large, woven basket would be perfect to sit by your entryway or in your living room, while outdoor planters make this hack ideal for creating simple yet elegant patio or porch decor. You can also use hanging baskets to craft charming floral displays for walls and doors. For a less expensive option, thrift a basket or planter, or even repurpose a small, cylindrical trash can to look like a planter. Regardless, once you've picked the perfect vessel, cut your pool noodles so that they are slightly shorter than its depth.

Stand the foam pieces upright inside your planter, so that the holes in the center pieces are facing upwards. Squeeze in more sections of your pool noodles until the container is full and the foam doesn't shift when you move the planter. Depending on the size of your basket, you may need to use a couple of pool noodles to fill it. Now, simply fluff your faux flowers and stick a stem into the center of each noodle. In a couple of minutes, you'll have a gorgeous, full display of florals. You might use various colors and types of flowers or even greenery to make your floral arrangement look professional. Or, better yet, consider swapping out the flowers to correspond with different seasons for a more versatile piece of decor.