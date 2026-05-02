The Overlooked Trick For Hanging Kitchen Towels That Keeps Them Off The Floor

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Draping your dish towels over the oven door handle is a common way to store these kitchen essentials — it keeps your towels easily accessible, and they double as decor when you choose pretty patterns. But this spot is notorious for letting those towels (the ones you use for drying dishes, your hands, and your countertops) drop to the floor. Using the right hacks to keep kitchen towels from falling will save you from constantly picking them up and swapping them out, and while some may require you to alter your towels or buy specific products, one inexpensive and customizable fix for this has likely been sitting right under your nose the whole time. The solution? Elastic hair ties!

With this trick, you simply drape the towel over the handle and loop the elastic band around the towel about halfway down the length. The stretchiness of the hair accessory pulls the towel in to give it an attractive shape, and it keeps the towel from sliding onto the floor, which could be covered in a diverse collection of bacteria. Your towel isn't damaged in any way, and you can easily remove the elastic if you want to take the towel off the stove handle.

Listen, we get it. Hair ties aren't necessarily the most attractive option on their own. But you can find a wide variety of ponytail holders these days, including options with beads, gemstones, and other baubles attached to them. Or, you could add your own embellishments for a custom elastic holder that is as effortless to use as the knot trick for keeping your kitchen towels in place but looks even more stylish.