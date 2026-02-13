These 8 Hacks To Keep Kitchen Towels From Falling Are Total Game-Changers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's probably happened more times than you can count. You hang a kitchen towel over the oven's handle only to find it sprawled out on the floor a short time later. Ugh. You're left with two choices — hang it back up or grab a clean one from the drawer. Dish towels are already items that can harbor bacteria — so the latter might be best after one comes in contact with a dirty floor. Wouldn't it be grand if your towels just stayed put? All you need is a clever kitchen towel hack.
Preventing your dish towels from falling doesn't have to be difficult whatsoever. In fact, there's a good chance you have some of the supplies, such as binder rings or safety pins, stashed in a drawer already to make one of these hacks happen. You can even brilliantly tie your towel to the oven handle to help keep it from falling and collecting additional germs. You'll still have to wash them on a regular basis, of course. But at a minimum, these ideas will save you the frustration of seeing your favorite decorative towels on the floor — and everyone in the household just moseying on by.
Grab hair ties
A simple hair tie from your stash is perfect for keeping a kitchen towel in place. Hang a towel on the oven or dishwasher handle, then loop a hair tie around the fabric. It'll cinch the middle and create a charming look. Use a hair tie with embellishments or a scrunchie to make your towels look even more stylish. You can quickly remove the ties before cooking or baking so that the towels are ready to use.
Stick on some Velcro
Velcro has probably been making your life easier since you were a kid with no-tie sneakers. The same hook and loop design can also be used to hold kitchen towels together. Attach strips to the towels or use self-adhesive dots, such as Dollar Tree's Crafters Square Fastener Dots. Now when you hang a fresh towel after finishing your kitchen cleaning checklist, it'll remain there all day long.
Create a cute knot
To keep things easy breezy, tie your towel to the oven handle. Start by bunching one end of the dish towel together at the top. Then, slide the top portion over the handle and tie the towel in a simple knot. Straighten the towel so that everything is nice and even. If you have an extra-long towel, you can bunch it together like a rope and bend it in half. When you slide the middle section over the handle and back toward you, push the ends down through that middle loop that's been created and pull. Voila!
Add snaps
If you have a crafty side, adding snaps to your dish towels will ensure they don't budge. The supplies you'll need include snaps, a snap setter tool, a knife, and a hammer. Decide how you would like your towel to be positioned on the bar before adding the snaps. For example, do you prefer an open towel or a folded one? Install the snaps so that the towel can hang exactly how you like it. No more falling down.
Make a macrame towel holder
Your kitchen towel can look even lovelier with a macrame towel holder. Macrame is a centuries-old artform that is based around knotting. For this hack, create a long piece of macrame with rings on both sides. Hang the finished piece over the handle of the oven or dishwasher with the loops dangling down. Slide the towel through the loops to create adorable kitchen decor. If you're not able to pick up the skill, you can buy similar versions online, such as this boho Kitchen Dish Towel Holder. Making one, however, would be so much fun.
Bring on the binder rings
TikToker @mandacreatespretty shares a genius idea. If you clasp a large binder ring around your oven door handle, you can use it in a similar way to the macrame towel holder. Pretty much, it's like a hack to a hack! You can hang your favorite seasonal towel up and have confidence it won't end up on the kitchen floor. Will it stay fingerprint free, though? No guarantees.
Use safety pins
Most of us have safety pins in a sewing box or floating around a junk drawer. The next time you want your dish towels to stay nice and tidy, fish out the safety pins. Hang your towel with the image facing outward. Then, clip your safety pins so they hold the fabric in place. Do your best to pick hidden spots to attach them. It's an idea that would be useful if you had guests coming over and you didn't want your towels making a mess.
Adapt a claw clip
Don't have an oven door handle to use for hanging dish towels? That's okay. Just get out a giant claw clip. Thread a few towels onto the claw's teeth by utilizing their loops. You can then attach the clip to a cabinet handle. Not only is it a very clever alternative, but also the towels won't fall down like they typically do when hanging on their own. If the weight of the towels is a concern, use multiple clips and cabinet handles, one for each towel.