These 8 Hacks To Keep Kitchen Towels From Falling Are Total Game-Changers

It's probably happened more times than you can count. You hang a kitchen towel over the oven's handle only to find it sprawled out on the floor a short time later. Ugh. You're left with two choices — hang it back up or grab a clean one from the drawer. Dish towels are already items that can harbor bacteria — so the latter might be best after one comes in contact with a dirty floor. Wouldn't it be grand if your towels just stayed put? All you need is a clever kitchen towel hack.

Preventing your dish towels from falling doesn't have to be difficult whatsoever. In fact, there's a good chance you have some of the supplies, such as binder rings or safety pins, stashed in a drawer already to make one of these hacks happen. You can even brilliantly tie your towel to the oven handle to help keep it from falling and collecting additional germs. You'll still have to wash them on a regular basis, of course. But at a minimum, these ideas will save you the frustration of seeing your favorite decorative towels on the floor — and everyone in the household just moseying on by.