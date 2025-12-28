The Cutest Kitchen Towel Folding Hack That'll Elevate Your Space In Seconds

For this hack, you'll need two dish towels that are about the same size. Take one dish towel and set it on a flat surface, ensuring the long sides at the top and bottom. Fold up the bottom third, fold over the top third, then fold the short sides to meet in the middle. Pinch the center to puff out the sides, which will make up the main portion of the bow. Now, take the second dish towel, and fold the long sides to meet in the middle. Fold it in half, lengthwise, so you have one long strip. Wrap this strip around the center of the first towel, then slip the bottom portion through your oven door handle. Finally, cinch the middle of the bow to give it more volume. Pretty fun, right?

Since the trick uses two towels, there's plenty of room to customize your bow. For example, you can use two towels of the same color for a monochrome version. Another option is to mix and match the towels with coordinating colors or patterns. You could even add a brooch to the center for the ultimate festive touch.

Worth noting; though the original hack used dish towels, you can use it elsewhere in the home. It's an easy towel folding technique that'll add a touch of spa luxury to your bathroom towel rods, as well as cabinet handles.