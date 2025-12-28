The Cutest Kitchen Towel Folding Hack That'll Elevate Your Space In Seconds
When you hang towels in the kitchen, how do you display them? If you're like most folks, you probably place them on a hook or oven door handle and call it a day. It's the easiest method, no doubt — but it might be time to try a more interesting approach, like folding towels to look like a bow. The idea is surprisingly simple yet wonderfully charming, making it perfect for the holidays (or whenever you need a bit of whimsy in your life).
Shared by user @shellychicboutique on Instagram, the hack calls for two standard dish towels. One towel will create the sides of the bow, while the other makes up the bottom strands. You can then place the bow on top of your oven door handle, making it one of the best small space holiday decor ideas for a festive season. As a bonus, by learning how to display towels decoratively with this technique, you'll be able to prevent them from falling and keep them off the floor.
Decorate your space with this festive kitchen towel hack
For this hack, you'll need two dish towels that are about the same size. Take one dish towel and set it on a flat surface, ensuring the long sides at the top and bottom. Fold up the bottom third, fold over the top third, then fold the short sides to meet in the middle. Pinch the center to puff out the sides, which will make up the main portion of the bow. Now, take the second dish towel, and fold the long sides to meet in the middle. Fold it in half, lengthwise, so you have one long strip. Wrap this strip around the center of the first towel, then slip the bottom portion through your oven door handle. Finally, cinch the middle of the bow to give it more volume. Pretty fun, right?
Since the trick uses two towels, there's plenty of room to customize your bow. For example, you can use two towels of the same color for a monochrome version. Another option is to mix and match the towels with coordinating colors or patterns. You could even add a brooch to the center for the ultimate festive touch.
Worth noting; though the original hack used dish towels, you can use it elsewhere in the home. It's an easy towel folding technique that'll add a touch of spa luxury to your bathroom towel rods, as well as cabinet handles.