The Easy Towel Folding Technique That'll Add A Touch Of Spa Luxury To Your Bathroom
For many people, the bathroom is their sanctuary — a place to unwind in the bathtub, practice self care, and just have some time to themselves. But it's easy to neglect the small details that transform a bathroom from a place of utility into a special relaxation zone. One of the best ways to give your bathroom that spa-Iike atmosphere is simply by folding your towels and hand towels differently. When you go to a high-end hotel or spa, you'll see that the towels aren't just lobbed together in messy rectangles, nor just rolled into hasty burritos, but carefully folded into rolls like origami.
Folding your towels decoratively, whether they're on the shelf in your bathroom or linen closet, can bring those spa vibes to your home. Every time you see this thoughtful detail, it can make your daily routines feel like a special, relaxing ritual. Guests are sure to notice and appreciate this simple but elegant touch. As well as beautiful to look at, this also makes it easy to store towels compactly, and you can stack them easily to save on storage space and keep your linen closet organized.
How to get the perfect spa towel roll and style it
To get the perfect spa towel roll, lay your towel out flat, then fold it in half horizontally so it forms a square. Take the corners from opposite sides and fold them toward the center, creating a shape that looks like an elongated hexagon. Next, flip one of the pointy ends over to meet the other and pull it down a few inches. Begin rolling from the bottom upward. As you near the end, you'll have an opening. Finally, tuck the top corner into this pocket, much like sealing an envelope. You can do this on full sized towels as well as smaller hand towels and wash cloths. If you're working with a square towel instead of a rectangle, you can just skip the first step.
To add more of a spa vibe, spritz the towels down with a linen spray before folding — it will keep them smelling fresh between use, and can offer a light pleasant aroma to the bathroom. You can buy linen sprays at any home store, but you can also try to make your own DIY fabric spray to customize the scent. Finally, if the towels are going to be on display, consider tucking a dried sprig of eucalyptus into the envelope fold. Not only does it smell great, but the styling will absolutely make your bathroom feel like a high-end spa.