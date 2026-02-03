Repurpose Old Jar Lids To Create Adorable Kitchen Wall Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Breathing new life into outdated kitchen decor doesn't need to cost a fortune. By updating wall art, you can make a big impact with minimal effort, especially if you take the time to DIY some of your new artwork. In this case, old jar lids are repurposed into a floral decoupage timepiece. Don't worry, you won't need to learn how to wind a clock to make this project work for your home. It uses a battery operated clock mechanism to simplify the process.

Your new wall decor is functional, eco-friendly, and provides a soft touch of farmhouse energy. The timekeeping mechanism is installed in one lid, while another 12 encircle it, glued side by side to create the numbers representing each hour. Either paper or thin sheets of fabric cover the discs, transforming them into eye catching additions to your handiwork. Popsicle sticks hold the numbers to the center lid, and the entire thing is mounted on the wall. There are some genius ways to use lids from old jars instead of tossing them, and this one proves especially useful if you don't have a clock in the house. Personalize it to suit your style, and make it your own.