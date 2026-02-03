Repurpose Old Jar Lids To Create Adorable Kitchen Wall Decor
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Breathing new life into outdated kitchen decor doesn't need to cost a fortune. By updating wall art, you can make a big impact with minimal effort, especially if you take the time to DIY some of your new artwork. In this case, old jar lids are repurposed into a floral decoupage timepiece. Don't worry, you won't need to learn how to wind a clock to make this project work for your home. It uses a battery operated clock mechanism to simplify the process.
Your new wall decor is functional, eco-friendly, and provides a soft touch of farmhouse energy. The timekeeping mechanism is installed in one lid, while another 12 encircle it, glued side by side to create the numbers representing each hour. Either paper or thin sheets of fabric cover the discs, transforming them into eye catching additions to your handiwork. Popsicle sticks hold the numbers to the center lid, and the entire thing is mounted on the wall. There are some genius ways to use lids from old jars instead of tossing them, and this one proves especially useful if you don't have a clock in the house. Personalize it to suit your style, and make it your own.
Crafting your repurposed jar lid clock
To create this kitchen clock decor, gather 13 jar lids of approximately the same size and ensure they're clean and dry. Visit your local craft store or shop online for popsicle sticks like KTOJOY jumbo wooden craft sticks, a decoupage adhesive like Mod Podge water base sealer, and a clock mechanism like the Roymnie battery operated silent clock kit. You'll also need a paint brush, a permanent marker in black or gold, a drill, hot glue gun, and flower patterned paper or thin fabric. With these items in order, you're ready to reuse old Mason jar lids to create darling floral home decor on the cheap.
Drill a hole in one lid, glue the fabric on, and insert the clock mechanism from the back side, sticking the hands onto the front. Decoupage the rest of the lids, drawing numbers onto the fronts with marker. Hot glue the end of a popsicle stick to the back of each lid, and the other end of the stick to the center lid like tire spokes. Make this your own by painting the popsicle sticks, swapping out decoupage paper for peel and stick wallpaper, or making the spokes invisible by using clear plastic dowels instead. You can also dip the jar tops in glitter, bedazzle them with beads instead of fabric, or wrap the finished tops in jute rope for a rustic look. The result is less waste and an adorable little timepiece you made yourself.