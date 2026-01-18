Reuse Old Mason Jar Lids To Create Darling Floral Home Decor
Flowers are known to brighten people's spirits, which is why they make wonderful home decor. But if you're unable to surround yourself with beautiful ones from freshly cut blooms – why not craft some instead! Many of us have old Mason jars that we're no longer using. They've been around since the mid-1800s and are perfect for recycling. Turns out, you can repurpose an old jar lid for home decor by making the cutest fabric flower. As for the jar itself? You can upcycle this glass jar to organize craft supplies, or repurpose them into vases for your new faux flowers.
The YouTuber at Blessings Craft Therapy shared this crafty DIY project to create an adorning bouquet arrangement. Not only do the flowers turn out charming, but crafting them can be a relaxing activity to do on a weekend afternoon. You'll need the entire Mason jar lid, including the center disc and the outer band. Other supplies needed for this project include wooden skewers, a piece of drop cloth, decorative fabric, burlap, cotton balls, a hole punch tool, hot glue, and scissors.
Here's how to craft fabric flowers out of lids
Start by punching two holes on opposite edges of the lid's metal band (one on the top and one on the bottom). You're going to be putting a skewer through each later, so make sure the two holes line up. Now, cut strips of drop cloth that are approximately 8 inches long by ¾ inches wide. If you're using a larger lid, the strips can be a couple of inches longer. One by one, fold the strips in half and attach them to the band using knots. These are your flower petals, so you'll want to cover every inch of the lid without any metal areas showing. Once it's complete, set the band aside.
Next, using your decorative fabric, cut a round piece that is relatively double the size of the disc of the lid. Pull apart a cotton ball and set it in the middle of the fabric circle. Place your disc upside down on top of the cotton. Next, cut small slits all along the outer edge of the fabric. Lastly, secure each piece down with your hot glue gun to the back of the disc. This will be your flower's center! Cut a piece of burlap that is approximately the same size as the disc and set it aside. You're now well on your way to creating the sweetest home decor.
Finish assembling the fabric flowers
You can now take your fabric-covered disc and wedge it into the band. With all the petals, it should look like an adorable flower head. Next, push a skewer through the holes so that it reaches the top — it'll be the stem. Glue the piece of burlap onto the back of the lid to cover the skewer. At this point, you can either be finished or add embellishments to your flower. Using different fabric, create a small round piece to glue onto the flower's center, or use pretty gems. You can also paint your skewer prior to the project, or craft leaves out of green material or ribbon.
After making multiple flowers, they'll finally be ready to display. Fill a vase or jar with fake moss and place several of them inside to create a centerpiece. Or, put dry floral foam into a pot and stake them in. Try using various fabric patterns to adjust the look. This would also be a lovely alternative to giving someone flowers, as they'll be long lasting. This is just one of many fun, genius ways to repurpose old jar lids!