Reuse Old Mason Jar Lids To Create Darling Floral Home Decor

Start by punching two holes on opposite edges of the lid's metal band (one on the top and one on the bottom). You're going to be putting a skewer through each later, so make sure the two holes line up. Now, cut strips of drop cloth that are approximately 8 inches long by ¾ inches wide. If you're using a larger lid, the strips can be a couple of inches longer. One by one, fold the strips in half and attach them to the band using knots. These are your flower petals, so you'll want to cover every inch of the lid without any metal areas showing. Once it's complete, set the band aside.

Next, using your decorative fabric, cut a round piece that is relatively double the size of the disc of the lid. Pull apart a cotton ball and set it in the middle of the fabric circle. Place your disc upside down on top of the cotton. Next, cut small slits all along the outer edge of the fabric. Lastly, secure each piece down with your hot glue gun to the back of the disc. This will be your flower's center! Cut a piece of burlap that is approximately the same size as the disc and set it aside. You're now well on your way to creating the sweetest home decor.