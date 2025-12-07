Repurpose An Old Jar Lid Into A Stunning Home Decor Piece
There's nothing like a good glass jar project. Reusing glass jars, after all, is one of the easiest ways to make your home more sustainable and eco-friendly. The habit can also save you money on decor and storage, as glass jars are so versatile. Eventually, however, you might find yourself with more lids than jars, since some projects don't call for the tops. (Such is the case if you'd like to grow a kitchen herb garden using trusty mason jars, for example.) Instead of letting the lids pile up — or worse, throwing them away — try turning one into a holiday-inspired candle holder.
The clever idea involves gluing rows of in-shell walnuts to the lid and placing a pillar candle in the center of them. The result is a beautiful decor piece that adds warmth and charm to your space. What's more, metal lids can withstand the heat of candles, making them perfect for the project. But how do you turn a jar lid into a candle holder, exactly?
How to turn a jar lid into candle decor
For this project, you'll need a clean metal jar lid, a hot glue gun, and in-shell walnuts. If you're using a two-piece mason jar lid, glue the metal circle to the ring. You'll also need a pillar candle that will fit on top of the lid. Feel free to use a traditional candle or a flameless version, as the latter is considered to be safer. After you've gathered your supplies, flip the lid upside down and glue walnuts along the outer edge. Next, glue a second row of walnuts on top. You can add a third row if you have a particularly tall candle. Set the pillar candle on the jar lid, light the candle, and you've got yourself an attractive decor piece.
When making the piece, remember that hot glue dries quickly. This means you should stick each walnut to the lid right after applying glue. If you want to rearrange the walnuts, simply break them off the lid, as dried hot glue isn't super strong. Another approach is to position walnuts around the lid before gluing them down. This way, you'll be able to determine their placement and how many walnuts you need.
For extra flair, tie a strand of ribbon or twine around the walnuts. You can also add a few stems of dried greenery to the vessel, as well as a wreath around the entire piece. And, as always, never leave a lit candle unattended, and make sure you know how to properly put out a candle.