Repurpose An Old Jar Lid Into A Stunning Home Decor Piece

For this project, you'll need a clean metal jar lid, a hot glue gun, and in-shell walnuts. If you're using a two-piece mason jar lid, glue the metal circle to the ring. You'll also need a pillar candle that will fit on top of the lid. Feel free to use a traditional candle or a flameless version, as the latter is considered to be safer. After you've gathered your supplies, flip the lid upside down and glue walnuts along the outer edge. Next, glue a second row of walnuts on top. You can add a third row if you have a particularly tall candle. Set the pillar candle on the jar lid, light the candle, and you've got yourself an attractive decor piece.

When making the piece, remember that hot glue dries quickly. This means you should stick each walnut to the lid right after applying glue. If you want to rearrange the walnuts, simply break them off the lid, as dried hot glue isn't super strong. Another approach is to position walnuts around the lid before gluing them down. This way, you'll be able to determine their placement and how many walnuts you need.

For extra flair, tie a strand of ribbon or twine around the walnuts. You can also add a few stems of dried greenery to the vessel, as well as a wreath around the entire piece. And, as always, never leave a lit candle unattended, and make sure you know how to properly put out a candle.