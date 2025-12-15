28 Genius Ways To Use Lids From Old Jars Instead Of Tossing Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can upcycle pickle jars into soap dispensers, use pasta sauce jars to make money-saving natural dryer sheets, and turn salsa jars into DIY reed diffusers, but what about jar lids? In addition to being a creative way to reduce waste, taking the time to find new jobs for your lids can stretch your budget. These sturdy discs are versatile craft supplies, handy garden helpers, and convenient tools for keeping your home organized.

Lots of DIY projects that call for old CDs or other sturdy, circular objects may be made with jar lids. So can quite a few crafts that call for small, shallow dishes or lids repurposed from plastic containers. Jar lids are suitable saucers for dolls' tea parties and holders for messy art supplies such as glitter and paint. Don't overlook their outdoor possibilities, either. Whether you're seeking inexpensive edging material for your flower garden or need a spare piece for a jumbo game of checkers in you've set up on your patio, jar lids are ready to rise to the challenge. Here are a bunch of other ways to use them in your home and yard.