Don't Toss Your Lids From Old Pots & Pans, Do This Instead

Many people toss old, damaged pots and pans because they're not sure how to fix them, or because the restoration process wears their patience thin. Though it's possible to repair rusted enamel pots and remove burned crusts from pans, the longer you wait to address the issue, the more elusive success may be. If you do get rid of a ruined pan, or if a pot disappears for some other reason, don't automatically throw away its lid. Instead, transform it into a wind chime with a bit of wire or string and a few other materials. In addition to adding soothing sounds and visual interest to your yard, a wind chime can scare away deer, raccoons, and other creatures eager to nibble your garden's plants or rummage through your garbage can.

Don't worry if the lid from an old pot is less than perfect if you plan to turn it into a wind chime. Even with a few dents, it can provide a sturdy foundation for a variety of designs. A lid with a handle is especially useful since it has a natural spot for a hook. You can repurpose a wire coat hanger to make a hook or create a durable yet flexible one from jute rope. Drill holes in a metal lid to attach strings or hooks capable of supporting strands of dangling objects. If your lid contains glass, don't attempt drilling. Rather, attach vertical wires with a waterproof glue such as Gorilla Max Strength Construction Adhesive. Or, if the glass has broken, carefully remove it and use the metal ring from its rim as your wind chime's base.