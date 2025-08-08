The Clever Glass Jar Repurposing Idea That Instantly Upgrades Your Bathroom
Glass containers might very well be the unsung heroes of the DIY world. For starters, they're practically free, as you can repurpose containers from store-bought condiments and pickles. There are also many clever ways to use glass bottles and Mason jars for bathroom storage and decor, making the items wonderfully resourceful. One common approach is to store bathroom staples, such as cotton balls, in glass containers. But if you're looking for something even more functional, try turning an empty glass jar into a refillable soap dispenser instead.
With this method, you'll be able to save money upfront and over time. That's because a repurposed glass jar is a low-cost alternative to store-bought glass soap bottles. Soap refills are also sold in bulk, making them cheaper than multiple smaller bottles of soap. As a bonus, you'll be able to cut back on conventional single-use soap bottles, ultimately saving plastic from the landfill. The trick is to use a jar pump dispenser, which can be fitted to jars depending on size, like these from Amazon, which can be fitted to Mason jars. Let's get into how to make your new soap pumps.
Turning a Mason jar into a soap dispenser
First, choose a jar you'd like to reuse. Peel off any labels and remove adhesive residue from glass, if needed. Next, take note of the jar's mouth size (regular or wide) and buy a corresponding pump dispenser. It's worth noting that pumps are typically designed for Mason jars, but they might be compatible with other types of jars, depending on their size. To be safe, measure the opening of your jar before purchasing a pump.
Also, you can find the pumps in different finishes and colors, so there's sure to be something that suits your space. For example, if you want to add a sleek touch to your bathroom, check out Mason Jar Lifestyle for chrome stainless steel pumps. Love the rustic look? Pick up rubbed bronze soap versions from Amazon instead. It's even possible to buy foaming soap dispensers, which are available from Marley's Monsters, to be used with foaming hand soap.
How to customize your Mason jar soap dispenser
To construct your DIY soap dispenser, pour hand soap into a clean jar, then screw on the pump. You can then place the jar on your bathroom counter near the sink. The piece is attractive as is, but feel free to add more character by incorporating other elements. One idea is to tie a strand of twine, ribbon, or scrap fabric around the top of the jar, just below the lid. Neutral colors can be used all year round, but you're welcome to switch out the material to match the changing seasons. Another option is to paint Mason jars before adding the pump, allowing you to perfectly coordinate with your bathroom decor.
If you're concerned about your jar slipping and sliding, try adding a silicone sleeve. You can find a variety of silicone sleeves on Amazon. All you need to do is place the jar in the sleeve, which will grip to the countertop and keep the jar in place. Not to mention, the sleeve will add a pop of color. Other options include adding a few dots of hot glue to the bottom of the jar or placing it on a silicone coaster.