The Clever Glass Jar Repurposing Idea That Instantly Upgrades Your Bathroom

Glass containers might very well be the unsung heroes of the DIY world. For starters, they're practically free, as you can repurpose containers from store-bought condiments and pickles. There are also many clever ways to use glass bottles and Mason jars for bathroom storage and decor, making the items wonderfully resourceful. One common approach is to store bathroom staples, such as cotton balls, in glass containers. But if you're looking for something even more functional, try turning an empty glass jar into a refillable soap dispenser instead.

With this method, you'll be able to save money upfront and over time. That's because a repurposed glass jar is a low-cost alternative to store-bought glass soap bottles. Soap refills are also sold in bulk, making them cheaper than multiple smaller bottles of soap. As a bonus, you'll be able to cut back on conventional single-use soap bottles, ultimately saving plastic from the landfill. The trick is to use a jar pump dispenser, which can be fitted to jars depending on size, like these from Amazon, which can be fitted to Mason jars. Let's get into how to make your new soap pumps.