Stop Wasting Money On Dryer Sheets & Try An Easy, All-Natural DIY Instead

Ask any DIYer what one of the main benefits is of completing a project by themselves instead of buying one at the store, and they'll probably tell you one key reason: saving money. With daily costs seeming to continually rise, it's no surprise that according to Forbes, 78% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck right now. DIY projects have always held allure for people, but now, more than ever, they've become a way to scale back your monthly costs. This DIY dryer sheet trick is an easy way to cut costs on your cleaning supplies. Not only will you save money with this homemade dryer sheet DIY, but you can rest easy knowing that it's an all-natural alternative to a product that's typically heavy with potentially hazardous chemicals.

This project from @melaniesandford18 on TikTok is so easy to do at home and only requires three common items: a Mason jar, white vinegar, some type of cloth, and optional essential oils. All you need is to mix these items in your jar and, boom, you've got yourself homemade dryer sheets for no extra cost and no harmful added chemicals.