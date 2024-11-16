Stop Wasting Money On Dryer Sheets & Try An Easy, All-Natural DIY Instead
Ask any DIYer what one of the main benefits is of completing a project by themselves instead of buying one at the store, and they'll probably tell you one key reason: saving money. With daily costs seeming to continually rise, it's no surprise that according to Forbes, 78% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck right now. DIY projects have always held allure for people, but now, more than ever, they've become a way to scale back your monthly costs. This DIY dryer sheet trick is an easy way to cut costs on your cleaning supplies. Not only will you save money with this homemade dryer sheet DIY, but you can rest easy knowing that it's an all-natural alternative to a product that's typically heavy with potentially hazardous chemicals.
This project from @melaniesandford18 on TikTok is so easy to do at home and only requires three common items: a Mason jar, white vinegar, some type of cloth, and optional essential oils. All you need is to mix these items in your jar and, boom, you've got yourself homemade dryer sheets for no extra cost and no harmful added chemicals.
How to make homemade dryer sheets
@melaniesandford18
Making your own dryer sheets is very easy and resourceful. It’s a great way to cut back on household toxins, and chemicals that can be harmful. The vinegar helps to soften freshen and cut back on static cling. You can choose to use essential oils if you would like to, but it’s not necessary. I chose to use lemongrass by @GuruNanda LLC. If you have a regular mason jar, this is the perfect amount of vinegar so one and a half cups of distilled white vinegar I chose to use old washcloths cut into fourths. You can use old T-shirts, baby cloths sheets whatever you choose. These are reusable so you can just wash them and use them over again in my experience. It does not leave a vinegar sent on the clothes but actually smells very fresh. #holisticlifestyle @Puneet Nanda bridge the gap @Elizabeth♬ original sound - mellysandford
This project is on the easier side of DIYs. Once you gather all the necessary materials to make your homemade dryer sheets, it should only take a few minutes to complete. First, make the base of this DIY by using any old, handy fabrics of your choice. Some options are baby washcloths, old T-shirts, or sheets. If your chosen item is larger, cut it into smaller, dryer-sheet sized rectangles. Next, place your homemade dryer sheets in a jar. A Mason jar or any other tight lidded jar will work great. Then, add 1 ½ cups of white vinegar and a ½ cup of boiled water to coat your sheets. The white vinegar softens the fabrics without leaving any scent. It also has the added benefit of helping make your whites whiter.
Lastly, you can choose to add essential oils for some extra scent. Lavender is a popular option as a calming scent, and sage is said to be an essential oil that removes musty odors, but feel free to choose any scent you wish. Let the jar sit so the sheets can soak up the liquid, then simply toss one in with your next dryer load!