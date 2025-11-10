26 Genius Ways To Use Lids From Old Plastic Containers Instead Of Tossing Them

Most of the world's plastic ends up in landfills, and not just the stuff that can't be recycled. According to a 2022 NPR article, a lot of the plastic you put in your recycling bin may be getting buried rather than given a new life. In other words, reusing plastic before sending it away is more important than ever. Repurposing the lids that come with plastic takeout containers, cottage cheese tubs, paint buckets, and more is not only possible, but enjoyable, since there are so many creative ways to do it. Even if you have a huge stash of plastic tops that lost their bottoms long ago, you can find new tasks for them to perform in every room of your house and even your garden. Sometimes this involves artistic upcycling, but other times it's just a matter of seeing a lid from a new perspective.

You may be able to use plastic lids in upcycling projects that call for other types of plastic discs. Likewise, repurposed ideas for non-plastic lids often work with plastic ones, especially if heat isn't involved. For example, though you can repurpose pot and pan lids to fashion a beautiful cake stand, flat lids from large food-storage containers make just as nice platforms for baked goods.