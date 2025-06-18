The Best Type Of Seeds To Plant To Grow Microgreens

Ever had a sandwich or salad at a restaurant that had just a little something extra than your usual homemade lunches? Lettuce-like, but better? That's probably microgreens! Microgreens can be grown from a variety of plant types like broccoli and radishes, but instead of letting the seeds fully mature, you snip off those sprouting leaves to enjoy. Even if your local grocer doesn't have microgreens in stock, you can actually grow your own at home with a little know-how. We spoke with Sara Rubens, certified garden coach and founder of Seed to Sanctuary, in an exclusive interview for Hunker to get advice on which seed varieties perform best for beginners, and how to grow your own microgreens.

For those just beginning their microgreens journey, Rubens advises, "Some of the easiest seeds to start as microgreens are radish, broccoli, sunflower, pea shoots, and mustard." Unlike some other seed varieties, these "tend to have a consistent germination rate and require minimal equipment, making them ideal for someone just getting started." Plus, Rubens points out as an added bonus that, "These seeds germinate quickly, grow reliably, and have a mild to peppery flavor that appeals to most people." Other seed types like corn or beets can take longer to germinate, while herbs such as basil and dill can be unreliable for microgreen growth, according to Rubens. Because flavor and growing conditions can vary so much from species to species, "Knowing your seed types and what to expect from each is key to successful and safe microgreen gardening," says Rubens.