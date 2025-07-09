16 Genius Ways To Use Old Bed Sheets In Your Home Instead Of Getting Rid Of Them
The right sheet set can be the perfect touch on comfortable bed. There's nothing like sliding between fresh, soft sheets at the end of a long day. Caring for them properly can help them last — luxury sheets can last five to 10 years, while inexpensive versions may last two to three years. Inevitably, though, regular washing will cause the fabric to weaken over time. It's time to replace them when they develop holes or stains, or the elastic wears out on the fitted sheet. (If the news ones are a little stiff, a few laundry staples can help make scratchy sheets soft.)
If you're shopping for new sheets, we tested 20 sets of bedsheets and gave our honest reviews to help you decide. So what do you do with the old sheets? Don't just throw them away! More than 34 billion pounds of used textiles are thrown away every year in the United States, according to the Boston University School of Public Health, and some take years to decompose. Besides, those old sheets have a lot of life left in them. Sheets are more versatile than you think, and can be used for so many things around the house. To give you a few ideas, we rounded up 16 ways to repurpose sheets and pillowcases below.
Sew them into perfect cleaning cloths
One can never have too many cleaning cloths, and even though they're inexpensive at most stores, there's no need to buy them. From your old sheets, cut two or four equal sized squares from the sheets or pillowcases and sew them together down all four sides. Use pinking shears to cut off the excess around the edges, and you have a cloth that's ready to go to work! If you really want to take the DIY route to keeping your home sparkling clean, here's a recipe for making your own homemade vinegar cleaning solution.
Make a cuddly pet bed
On her YouTube channel, vlogger Viikatoria demonstrates making a pet bed from memory foam pillows and old sheets. Use a piece of string or yarn pinned at the center of a large square to draw, then cut two circles the size you want the bed to be, prints to the inside. Stitch them together, leaving a few inches open. Turn inside out so the sheet pattern is on the outside. Remove the outer cases from the pillows and tear the memory foam into chunks. Stuff them into the pet bed, then sew the opening closed.
Use them as drop cloths for your next painting project
Old sheets make excellent drop cloths. Whether you're painting the living room, updating kitchen cabinets or bringing new life to an old table, it's crucial to protect the surfaces underneath. Old sheets are great for covering furniture, just ensure that any holes or tears are covered. Tape the edges if using sheets to cover floors. If you do accidentally spill some paint, try this homemade paint remover you can whip up from products you probably already have around the house.
Transform them into a backyard projector screen
With a little ingenuity and an old white sheet, you can elevate your backyard entertaining game by creating an outdoor projector screen. This can be as easy as stringing a line between two trees or posts and clipping the sheet to it with clothespins. Line it with rocks on the bottom to keep the sheet taut. Grab some snacks, blankets and/or lawn chairs and you have the best theater seat in the house, er — yard. Or, if you're really handy, build a frame for it out of PVC.
Make a darling indoor fort
Who doesn't love an indoor fort? Grab a couple of old sheets, some throw pillows and blankets and you've got everything you need for a cozy night in. Simply throw the sheets over a couple of chairs that can serve as the walls. Tie some rope between two high points in the room and drape the sheets over them. Or, gather a sheet in the middle, knot it and hang it from the ceiling, pulling the four corners outward and tucking under furniture legs. String some lights for added ambiance.
Sew them into a cozy quilt
Have some heirloom sheets from grandma's closet that you just love? Give them new life by sewing them into a quilt! Some quilters even go out of their way to find old sheets for quilting projects because of their patterns and softness. Old sheets can also be used for the batting and backing, which make for a nice "summer weight" quilt, according to Swoodson Says blog. Even if you're not super crafty or you're happy with your current bedspread, you can use old sheets to make a bold geographic quilt to hand on the wall.
Use the top sheet as a cute bed skirt
There is a once-dated bedroom design trend that's making an unexpected comeback, and you can get on board with a simple top sheet. Bed skirts make a bed look cozier, and with so many under-bed storage options out there, they are great at hiding items you don't use every day. A colorful top sheet in a pattern that compliments your bedspread is a super easy way to get the look. Lay the sheet over the box spring, ensuring the edges just touch the floor. Secure with upholstery pins. Done!
Turn old sheets into beautiful new pillowcases
If your old sheets are still in good condition, turn them into pillowcases. On her YouTube channel Fat Quarter Shop, Kimberly Jolly demonstrates making a pillowcase in 10 minutes out of three fabric patterns. Those are perfect for bed pillows, but you can also make throw pillows. If you're not handy with a sewing machine, make no-sew throw pillows. Place your pillow in the middle of the fabric leaving 2-4 inches overlapping. Pin and remove the pillow. Bond the 2-4 inches using bonding tape and an iron. Insert the pillow.
Make practical door draft stoppers
Here's an idea that's as practical as it is cute: Make draft stoppers for your windows and doors to help keep the room warm in winter. These simple items can be anything from whimsical to part of your room décor. To make them, cut a strip of fabric the desired length. Fold it in half and sew together into a long tube. Turn it right side out and fill with plastic grocery bags. You can also fill it with dried rice or beans, or even old pillow stuffing.
Braid them into fun dog toys
Old sheets can easily be made into dog toys. Use cotton sheets or a jersey set for this one, as they are a sturdy material. Cut several pieces into 2-inch strips. Gather them at one end and tie it into a big knot. Divide the strips into three even groups and braid. At the end, make another knot. You can vary this project and make several toys by gathering a few shorter strips together and tying them into one knot in the middle. Or, make two knots a couple of inches apart.
Transform into a dry rice heating pad
An unexpected idea with many uses is a microwavable rice bag. Cotton sheets in cute pattern are perfect for this project. Simply cut the sheets into two squares, or four if you want to double the thickness. Sew the sides together, leaving an opening in one. Fill with uncooked rice and sew closed. You could also add herbs and spices to make it aromatic. Microwave for about two minutes, and you have a simple heating pad that can be used to soothe aches or help keep you warm in winter.
Keep plants safe from frost
When the temperature drops, protect outdoor plants by covering them with an old sheet. The material traps warmth around the plant and provides a barrier that keeps frost off the leaves. The breathability of the sheet is important to keep the plant healthy. Be sure to drape the sheet loosely around the plant to allow the air to circulate around the plant. Prop the material up with stakes so that it doesn't rest on the plant itself. Remove the sheets in the morning as temperatures rise above freezing.
Make inexpensive bespoke slipcovers
Sheets make excellent slipcovers and can instantly change the look of a room. They also protect furniture from spills, dust, and pet hair, and can be removed and washed to keep furniture clean. With some old white sheets, vlogger Robin Johnson transformed a couple of patterned sofas into cozy pieces that work much better for her all-white décor. Her method requires no sewing, just a sheet, a pair of scissors, and some fabric pins. Pin the fabric behind the sofa and make deep, strategic tucks all around to make sure the fabric lies flat.
Knot them into a cute rag rug
Braided rag rugs are an early American art form dating to the early 1900s, typically made from fabric scraps that are braided and sewn together. They are easy to make, as well. Tear an old sheet into long, 2-inch strips, and make sure they're all the same length. Fold the edges of each strip toward the center and stitch them. Separate into piles of similar hues and begin braiding them, pulling in more strips of similar hues as you work. Coil the rug and sew the braids together.
Make a useful shopping tote
Tote bags are one of the easiest ways to cut down on clutter and be a friend to the environment. They're easy to stash in your car and are ready to use whenever you head out to the market. We found the 7 best reusable grocery bags to buy on Amazon, but you can save a few dollars by making your own using old bed sheets. Simply cut squares from the sheets to the size you want and sew them together to form a bag. Cut two strips and sew them on as handles. To make this hack even easier, use the pillowcases!
Repurpose as a backyard picnic blanket
Flat sheets make fantastic backyard picnic blankets. They're inexpensive and they clean easily, so you don't have to worry if someone spills accidentally spills coffee or wine. If the sheet is in good shape, you can use it indoors for casual dining. For hosting an outdoor barbecue, spread the fitted sheet over the picnic table. The elastic will help keep the sheet secured. From larger sheet sets, spread the top sheet on the ground for an old-fashioned backyard picnic. With a few throw pillows and some snacks, this would be a great option for backyard movie nights.