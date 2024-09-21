The Once-Dated Bedroom Design Trend That's Making An Unexpected Comeback In Homes

Everything in design is cyclical, with trends fading from popularity only to find their way back into favor decades later for a new audience. Sometimes you can easily understand why. Other times, something that seems completely unlikely to ever make a resurgence finds a stylish and surprising new place in current design trends. One such unexpected blast from the past — that has been circling social media and the design world — is something you may only associate with Grandma's house: the bed skirt.

For those of you young enough to not have had these ruffled numbers on your childhood bed, you may be wondering what exactly is a bed skirt and when do you need one? Sitting between the mattress and box spring, a bed skirt is a piece of bedding that is designed to cover a visible box spring on beds without side rails, such as a simple low frame or standard metal frame that is often used with standalone headboards. Having first become popular in the 1920s, bed skirts were an essential part of a proper bedding set for decades, until the early 2000s when trends favored straight tailored bed skirts ... or more commonly, none at all, with most people opting for a bed frame with side rails, or one that didn't require a box spring.

That has changed. With recent design trends gravitating toward more traditional and vintage-inspired aesthetics, the bed skirt is making its reappearance in a big way, with variations from a ruffled floral perfectly suited for your cottagecore bedroom, all the way to a tailored linen skirt with plenty of sophistication for a more contemporary primary suite.