This Effortless Knot Trick Helps Kitchen Towels From Falling (And Looks So Stylish)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're like most people, you likely hang your kitchen towels on the handle of your oven door. After all, it's a convenient and accessible spot, ensuring you can clean up spills or dry dishes with ease — though you'll want to think twice before storing these common items in the drawer under your oven, as this practice is unsafe. However, if your towels are constantly slipping off the handle and landing on the floor (yuck), it might be time to change the way you hang them. The same goes if you have pets or kids, who have a knack for tugging and pulling on items. Instead of folding your kitchen towels and draping them on the oven's handle, tie them instead.
This approach locks the towels in place, preventing them from sliding off the slippery handle. Not to mention, the knotted fabric will create a visually attractive effect, adding texture and shape to the space. It's a DIY solution that can change the way you organize the kitchen, just like Martha Stewart's clever space-saving secret for storing kitchen towels. But take note: There are different techniques for different towels, so it's worth learning about your options.
How to tie kitchen towels on an oven handle
For a shorter kitchen towel, start by draping it over the oven handle. There should be equal lengths on each side of the handle. Take the back side, wrap it across the front side, and then tuck the end into the loop, just beneath the oven handle. Pull the front of the towel to secure it, moving the knot up against the handle. Make sure the end of the towel is tucked in tightly, and then fan out the hanging portion for extra volume. If you have a longer kitchen towel, fold it in half so it looks like a scarf. Place the folded end over and behind the handle, which will create a loop. Insert both ends of the towel through this loop, then pull them to secure. (Fun fact: This method is essentially a lark's head knot, which is used in hobbies like jewelry-making and kite-making.) Regardless of the method, this trick keeps kitchen towels from falling, once and for all.
If you'd like extra security from wandering hands or paws, you can tie a rubber band just under the knot. Craving a decorative touch? Use Acrylic Cuff Hair Ties from Amazon instead of rubber bands. Alternatively, if you prefer modern kitchen ideas that are sleek and streamlined, go for a metallic version like the Kitsch Gold Hair Cuff on Amazon.