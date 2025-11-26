This Effortless Knot Trick Helps Kitchen Towels From Falling (And Looks So Stylish)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're like most people, you likely hang your kitchen towels on the handle of your oven door. After all, it's a convenient and accessible spot, ensuring you can clean up spills or dry dishes with ease — though you'll want to think twice before storing these common items in the drawer under your oven, as this practice is unsafe. However, if your towels are constantly slipping off the handle and landing on the floor (yuck), it might be time to change the way you hang them. The same goes if you have pets or kids, who have a knack for tugging and pulling on items. Instead of folding your kitchen towels and draping them on the oven's handle, tie them instead.

This approach locks the towels in place, preventing them from sliding off the slippery handle. Not to mention, the knotted fabric will create a visually attractive effect, adding texture and shape to the space. It's a DIY solution that can change the way you organize the kitchen, just like Martha Stewart's clever space-saving secret for storing kitchen towels. But take note: There are different techniques for different towels, so it's worth learning about your options.