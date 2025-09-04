Martha Stewart's Clever Space-Saving Secret For Storing Kitchen Towels

An unorganized kitchen towel drawer is a harrowing place — all of those disheveled squares of cloth either falling out the minute you open the drawer or getting jammed up on the underside of the cabinet. And a tippy, wrinkled stack of dishcloths on a closet shelf isn't much more palatable. We've all been there, right? Well, it is time to put those days of poorly organized towels behind you, because today we're sharing an incredible folding technique straight from the queen of all things home.

A woman who needs absolutely no introduction, home interiors, decor, entertaining, and organization legend Martha Stewart has the perfect technique for folding towels into a shape that actually fits and stays put when in storage. Whether it's in a drawer or on a shelf, in the kitchen or for the bathroom, Stewart's method, shared in a video on her YouTube channel, works universally to transform your towel storage game for good. So, what's the big secret? It's all in the first fold you make. While most of us likely start by folding the towel in half and then repeating until it's small enough to fit in our storage space, Stewart folds her towels in thirds lengthwise before finishing with one or two in-half folds. It may seem like a basic deviation, but this step helps create a rectangular shape with fewer layers, which makes all the difference when it comes to storage. And let's be honest, if it's good enough for Martha Stewart, it's got to be GOOD. Grab a tester towel, and let's get folding!