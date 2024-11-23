Kitchen Towel Chaos? Reorganize With These Dollar Tree Baskets For Smooth Sorting

What kind of kitchen towel person are you? Do you have a cute towel prominently displayed over the oven handle that changes with the seasons? Maybe you love a fun dish towel with an ironic or hilarious phrase. Or maybe you think of kitchen towels as hardworking, non-decorative affairs you keep firmly hidden in a drawer. Whether you refer to them as kitchen towels, dish towels, tea towels, hand towels, or even rags, chances are, you have too many and they might need a little bit of organizing.

People seem to hang on to kitchen towels because even ripped or stained, you can always put them to work. Add to that your towels that no longer match your decor, out-of-season options, and generic dish towels from people who don't know you very well, and that's quite the pile. This TikTok from @kelitaroutledge is the perfect kitchen storage and organization idea for your mountains of dish towels. A few of the Essentials plastic woven-looking storage baskets from the Dollar Tree will provide space-saving vertical storage and keep your dish towels well organized. This folding method allows you to see each one clearly so you can grab the right towel for the job ... leaving the ripped or stained options in the drawer when guests are "helping" in the kitchen.