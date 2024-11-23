Kitchen Towel Chaos? Reorganize With These Dollar Tree Baskets For Smooth Sorting
What kind of kitchen towel person are you? Do you have a cute towel prominently displayed over the oven handle that changes with the seasons? Maybe you love a fun dish towel with an ironic or hilarious phrase. Or maybe you think of kitchen towels as hardworking, non-decorative affairs you keep firmly hidden in a drawer. Whether you refer to them as kitchen towels, dish towels, tea towels, hand towels, or even rags, chances are, you have too many and they might need a little bit of organizing.
People seem to hang on to kitchen towels because even ripped or stained, you can always put them to work. Add to that your towels that no longer match your decor, out-of-season options, and generic dish towels from people who don't know you very well, and that's quite the pile. This TikTok from @kelitaroutledge is the perfect kitchen storage and organization idea for your mountains of dish towels. A few of the Essentials plastic woven-looking storage baskets from the Dollar Tree will provide space-saving vertical storage and keep your dish towels well organized. This folding method allows you to see each one clearly so you can grab the right towel for the job ... leaving the ripped or stained options in the drawer when guests are "helping" in the kitchen.
How to store kitchen towels in baskets
@kelitaroutledge
@kelitaroutledge
In the video, @kelitaroutledge folds her towels in half two times, then folds them in thirds. If you have a shallow basket or drawer, fold them one more time and store with the open part down, making a pretty row of "towel humps." Store similar dish towels together, with a separate basket for decorative, seasonal, and those stained towels that are for your eyes only. If you don't have a drawer dedicated to kitchen towels, these baskets also work in a cabinet, under the sink, and look nice on open shelving. The baskets come in a fun array of colors, and you can even spray paint them to match your kitchen decor.
In today's high-priced world, there's nothing quite like a cheap and clever Dollar Tree hack. At only $1.25 each, you can get as many baskets as necessary for your overflowing kitchen towel collection without breaking the bank. These come in various sizes, so be sure to measure your drawer to see which size will fit, and how many baskets you can squeeze in. No Dollar Tree? No problem. We've seen similar baskets at Target, Walmart, and Amazon.