PSA: Think Twice Before Storing These Common Items In The Drawer Under Your Oven

Your oven drawer might seem like the perfect solution to all your kitchen storage problems, as its depth and height are convenient for most odds and ends you want to hide away in your kitchen. However, don't just shove everything you can think of in there, as that could be one of the key mistakes you might be making with your oven. The space under your oven can get quite hot, so you have to be careful which items can withstand the heat or might get damaged.

Before you put anything in it, you should figure out if the drawer under your oven has a useful, little-known purpose as a warming drawer. A warming drawer uses low heat to keep food items from cooling down. If your oven drawer works this way, you should empty it of all items to make room for your next meal. However, it is also entirely possible that it is just a storage drawer. To find out, you should inspect the controls of your oven for any additional buttons or dials that you don't use or know the purpose of. If you can't find anything on the controls, you can look at the drawer to see if it has a dial on the outside or temperature controls on the inside. If there are no controls for the drawer, then you have a storage drawer, and you can start thinking about what you can store in it, and more importantly, what you can't.