The Drawer Under Your Oven Has A Useful Little-Known Purpose

You've definitely seen and used it before — the handy little drawer right below your oven. In many homes, this spot is the go-to storage zone for baking sheets, muffin tins, or flat pans. But what if we told you that it might actually be intended for more than just storage?

Depending on the model of your stove, this drawer underneath might actually be a "warming drawer" (sometimes also called a baking drawer). While it's easy to overlook, a warming drawer is a surprisingly useful kitchen tool with multiple uses. It essentially maintains a low and steady temperature once the oven is on — typically between 80- and 200-degrees Fahrenheit — meaning it heats up enough to stay warm but doesn't get hot enough to actually cook anything. That same gentle heat can be used to help yeast and dough rise for bread, and to help proof pastries. It can also keep food warm before you serve it, without overcooking or drying it.

Warming drawers are so useful that they're sometimes sold separately on their own, but for certain types of ovens, they're already built in. In other words, you might already have one in your home and not even know it. Here's how to find out.