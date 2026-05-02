Light Up Your Patio With This Cute & Clever DIY Using Plastic Bowls
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Does the action on your patio die down after the sun sets? Bad lighting can kill the mood and make your outdoor space difficult to use at night. Fortunately, there are plenty of outdoor lighting ideas to brighten your home and outdoor living spaces. Everything from solar pathway lights to wall sconces amplify the beauty of your patio at night and let you move around safely. If you're looking for something a little more creative, head to the plastic tableware section of your favorite store. That's where the creators behind YouTubers Sunnyside Home found inspiration to spruce up outdoor lighting. They used scalloped plastic bowls as shades for string light bulbs, and the results are charmingly beautiful.
Creating your own version is perfect if you love outdoor string lights for your yard, but want something beyond exposed lightbulbs. If you already have lights with larger bulbs hanging up outside, you can update them by adding the bowl covers. Or, grab a set of string lights along with the other project materials. You'll need a hole saw drill bit to cut smooth, centered, perfectly round holes in the bottoms of each bowl. The hole size needs to be large enough for the bulb base to fit through but small enough for it to stay in place once the bulb is screwed in. The only other item you might need is spray paint that will bond well to the plastic, if you want to change the color of the bowls. Krylon Fusion all-in-one spray paint and primer is suitable for plastic.
Sturdy plastic bowls elevate and direct string lighting
Your choice of bowl sets the tone for the finished project. While the inspiration project uses scalloped cereal bowls, you can go big with the beautifully detailed Wuqoioo plastic serving bowls. Or, choose different detailing or shaping, like these Pupopik cereal bowls, which have smooth edges with ridges along the sides. These LIYH plastic scalloped plates embrace a similar design as the inspiration with a flatter look. Remember that with opaque options like the lasts two, there will be less of a glow through the shades. Whatever you choose, purchase one for each bulb on your strand of lights.
Measure to find the center of the hole, and use a pen to mark it as a guide. Create a guide hole with a regular drill bit. Next, use the hole saw drill attachment to cut perfectly centered holes in the bottom of each bowl. Putting an old board underneath the bowl protects your work surface and helps keep your bowl steady. You may need to clear out the plastic circles remaining in the drill bit each time. Leave the bowls as-is, or decorate them with heat-resistant paint. Or, spray the insides and outsides of the bowl in a color that vibes with your outdoor space. Keep in mind that the original bowl color might show through white paint when the string lights are turned on.
Remove each bulb and slide the bowl onto the socket. Then, screw the light bulb back in place. Your new lights are now ready to use! Pair these string lights with other outdoor illumination options from our complete guide to outdoor lighting ideas to make your patio space warm, inviting, and functional, day and night.