Light Up Your Patio With This Cute & Clever DIY Using Plastic Bowls

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Does the action on your patio die down after the sun sets? Bad lighting can kill the mood and make your outdoor space difficult to use at night. Fortunately, there are plenty of outdoor lighting ideas to brighten your home and outdoor living spaces. Everything from solar pathway lights to wall sconces amplify the beauty of your patio at night and let you move around safely. If you're looking for something a little more creative, head to the plastic tableware section of your favorite store. That's where the creators behind YouTubers Sunnyside Home found inspiration to spruce up outdoor lighting. They used scalloped plastic bowls as shades for string light bulbs, and the results are charmingly beautiful.

Creating your own version is perfect if you love outdoor string lights for your yard, but want something beyond exposed lightbulbs. If you already have lights with larger bulbs hanging up outside, you can update them by adding the bowl covers. Or, grab a set of string lights along with the other project materials. You'll need a hole saw drill bit to cut smooth, centered, perfectly round holes in the bottoms of each bowl. The hole size needs to be large enough for the bulb base to fit through but small enough for it to stay in place once the bulb is screwed in. The only other item you might need is spray paint that will bond well to the plastic, if you want to change the color of the bowls. Krylon Fusion all-in-one spray paint and primer is suitable for plastic.