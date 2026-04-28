Don't Throw Away An Old Glass Jar: Use It For Stunning DIY Spring Decor
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Spring is fully underway, and by now, you have probably felt that old, familiar itch to update your decor. There are plenty of clever ways to use glass bottles and jars for storage and decor in the bathroom, living room, kitchen, and beyond. If you have a stash of old glass jars in the back of your cabinet (or a used-up jar of jam languishing on a shelf in your fridge), one of the best options to give them new life is to upcycle them into delightful candle holders perfect for spring.
This DIY project by TikToker art_lifeeeee is the perfect way to reuse something that might have otherwise been thrown away. The soft pink paint, combined with colorful pressed flowers and stick-on pearls as the decorative highlights, provides a gorgeous take on an old-school decor trend that has slowly been making a comeback. The project uses only a handful of simple supplies, all of which can be found at your local craft store and in your own backyard. Acrylic paint will work for the glass, while a small, round foam dauber brush gives it a stippled texture. Use Mod Podge to decoupage your dried flowers, which you can prep yourself with flowers from the garden or by buying pre-pressed flowers online or in a craft store. Last but not least, you'll need an old glass jar. An empty baby food jar or jelly container would be perfect for this DIY, but any size glass container will do, as long as a tea candle fits inside. Just make sure you remove any labels and give the jar a thorough cleaning first!
How to upcycle an old jar into a spring-themed candle holder
Start this decor project by painting the outside of your jar. For the second paint layer, create a stipple texture by tapping the round foam brush against the surface of the jar. Once you finish with the second coat, trace a circle onto the jar (you can use a round sticker as a guide, as the video creator does). Paint the inside of the circle you created with a lighter color that will contrast and highlight your pressed flowers. Wait for this to dry, and then use Mod Podge to add dried, pressed flowers to the inside of the circle for a spring-like touch, applying it to the entire circle to glue the flowers down and again to seal them once they're in place. Then, embellish the circle's edge using adhesive pearls, such as shynek Adhesive Pearl Stickers. Wrap a ribbon around the top, drop a tea candle inside, and step back to admire your stunning new creation!
@art_lifeeeee
DIY Turn an Old Jar into Cozy Spring Decor 🌸✨ #springvibes #springdecor #recycle #creativeideas #crafting
Picking different paint colors, like sunny yellows, soft lavenders, or other bright spring tones, is an easy way to add a personal touch to this seasonal craft. You could also embellish the edges of the circle with something other than pearls. Consider flat-backed rhinestones in colors that complement your flowers or even a bit of jute twine secured with hot glue. If you're trying to fit your jar alongside more rustic decor, add twine or burlap to replace the ribbon around the rim. Wrapping the rim with a strip of fabric tied into a bow can add a fun flourish, or you could lean into the springtime vibe and glue flowers around the edge.