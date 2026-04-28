Don't Throw Away An Old Glass Jar: Use It For Stunning DIY Spring Decor

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Spring is fully underway, and by now, you have probably felt that old, familiar itch to update your decor. There are plenty of clever ways to use glass bottles and jars for storage and decor in the bathroom, living room, kitchen, and beyond. If you have a stash of old glass jars in the back of your cabinet (or a used-up jar of jam languishing on a shelf in your fridge), one of the best options to give them new life is to upcycle them into delightful candle holders perfect for spring.

This DIY project by TikToker art_lifeeeee is the perfect way to reuse something that might have otherwise been thrown away. The soft pink paint, combined with colorful pressed flowers and stick-on pearls as the decorative highlights, provides a gorgeous take on an old-school decor trend that has slowly been making a comeback. The project uses only a handful of simple supplies, all of which can be found at your local craft store and in your own backyard. Acrylic paint will work for the glass, while a small, round foam dauber brush gives it a stippled texture. Use Mod Podge to decoupage your dried flowers, which you can prep yourself with flowers from the garden or by buying pre-pressed flowers online or in a craft store. Last but not least, you'll need an old glass jar. An empty baby food jar or jelly container would be perfect for this DIY, but any size glass container will do, as long as a tea candle fits inside. Just make sure you remove any labels and give the jar a thorough cleaning first!