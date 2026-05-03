Transform An Old Mason Jar Into Gorgeous Floral Decor With This Simple DIY

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Fresh flowers not only add color to your home, but they can also improve your mood, whether you cut them fresh from your garden or pick up a bouquet at the store. Who doesn't love coming home to a vase of fresh flowers? It's not always easy to find vases that are sure to elevate any grocery store bouquet, though. So, instead, Shannon from The Daily DIYer crafted her own vessel for displaying flowers using a mason jar and a cutting board. You can follow her lead by mounting the jar to the cutting board, and hanging it on the wall. The end result is perfect for all of those summer flower arrangements that you'll want to display all year. Or, swap out the florals each season to fit the time of year.

To keep things simple, you can use a mason jar (or another glass jar) that you already have. Then, grab a Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Board from Dollar Tree to keep the project inexpensive. Or, use an old wooden cutting board or leftover wood that you already have at home. You'll also need a hose clamp, like this EesTeck 3-Inch Adjustable Clamp, to hold the mason jar to the wood. The original creator leaves the design relatively simple, but you can use paint and stain to customize the wood background and add embellishments to the jar for a personalized look.