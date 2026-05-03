Transform An Old Mason Jar Into Gorgeous Floral Decor With This Simple DIY
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Fresh flowers not only add color to your home, but they can also improve your mood, whether you cut them fresh from your garden or pick up a bouquet at the store. Who doesn't love coming home to a vase of fresh flowers? It's not always easy to find vases that are sure to elevate any grocery store bouquet, though. So, instead, Shannon from The Daily DIYer crafted her own vessel for displaying flowers using a mason jar and a cutting board. You can follow her lead by mounting the jar to the cutting board, and hanging it on the wall. The end result is perfect for all of those summer flower arrangements that you'll want to display all year. Or, swap out the florals each season to fit the time of year.
To keep things simple, you can use a mason jar (or another glass jar) that you already have. Then, grab a Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Board from Dollar Tree to keep the project inexpensive. Or, use an old wooden cutting board or leftover wood that you already have at home. You'll also need a hose clamp, like this EesTeck 3-Inch Adjustable Clamp, to hold the mason jar to the wood. The original creator leaves the design relatively simple, but you can use paint and stain to customize the wood background and add embellishments to the jar for a personalized look.
Make a hanging floral display with a mason jar and cutting board
A wood cutting board as the backer for this hanging floral display makes the project easy since it's already cut, smooth, and ready to go. But, you can also cut a piece of wood to any size and shape if you want to shake things up. Leave the wood plain for an earthy backdrop for your flowers, or stain it a darker color for more contrast. Painting the board or adding painted designs, like stripes, bees, or flowers, also fits the theme.
Next, customize the glass jar if you don't want to leave it plain. To tint the glass, mix a little Mod Podge, food coloring, and a bit of water to create a pouring consistency. Swirl it around inside the jar, let the excess drain out, and bake it at 225 degrees Fahrenheit until it's dry. Or, decoupage pretty napkins, dried flowers, or other materials to the outside of the jar.
To assemble the piece, attach the clamp near the top of the board with a screw. Then, position the mason jar's opening in the clamp, and tighten it to secure the jar in place. You can add any final finishing touches, like a ribbon or rope to use as a hanger. For a sleek look, attach picture hangers to the back of the board. All that's left to do is add the flowers of your choice. If you don't know where to start, there are many flower arranging hacks you can learn from social media to make your mini floral display pop.