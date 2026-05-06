Not Contemporary, Not Farmhouse: This Is The Most Popular Kitchen Style In 2026
The National Kitchen and Baths Association (NKBA) recently released its Kitchen Trends Report for 2026. In that report, they identified that the warm and welcoming farmhouse kitchen isn't the most popular style of the year. That honor went to the transitional kitchen, which 72% of participants voted for as their favorite type of design.
But what exactly is transitional design? On the surface, it can seem like a simple blending of modern and traditional elements. However, if you dig a little deeper, you'll find that the purpose of transitional design is to take those blended elements to create a cohesive design. And since it's not one specific type of design, you're freed up to blend your favorite designs together in a unique and personalized way.
When you look at the other core themes the NKBA says are driving kitchen 2026 designs, continuity between the kitchen and the house, making the kitchen a multipurpose space, and using organic and earthy aesthetics, they all point toward transitional design. Homeowners still want their kitchens to play a big role in the overall design of their home. Transitional design is not only helping make this happen, but its giving homeowners a kitchen that is simultaneously trendy and timeless. And not many styles can pull that off.
Transitional kitchens are a perfect blend of traditional and modern
While the trend does put an emphasis on fluidity, there are a few design elements that are specific to the transitional kitchen that are worth noting. First is the mix-and-matching of materials. Transitional designs will often combine the natural (wood, stone, and marble) with the man-made (metal, glass, and tile). With these materials also comes a blend of textures and finishes, all of which add depth and dimension to a space.
Transitional kitchens go heavy on neutral paint colors other than white that have more depth and character. The cabinetry is also an area where transitional design has a huge effect. Shaker cabinets are a great example of a style that blends traditional and modern. They are minimally designed, and you can make them more or less contemporary based on what hardware you choose for them.
Then there is the fact that transitional designs can't really be tied to specific time periods or trends. They are harder to define. This is a good thing because you get more mileage out of your design choices. You won't end up with kitchen features that are considered dated over the next year or two. By blending modern and traditional elements, you can keep your space aesthetically pleasing and viable for a long time to come.