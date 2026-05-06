Not Contemporary, Not Farmhouse: This Is The Most Popular Kitchen Style In 2026

The National Kitchen and Baths Association (NKBA) recently released its Kitchen Trends Report for 2026. In that report, they identified that the warm and welcoming farmhouse kitchen isn't the most popular style of the year. That honor went to the transitional kitchen, which 72% of participants voted for as their favorite type of design.

But what exactly is transitional design? On the surface, it can seem like a simple blending of modern and traditional elements. However, if you dig a little deeper, you'll find that the purpose of transitional design is to take those blended elements to create a cohesive design. And since it's not one specific type of design, you're freed up to blend your favorite designs together in a unique and personalized way.

When you look at the other core themes the NKBA says are driving kitchen 2026 designs, continuity between the kitchen and the house, making the kitchen a multipurpose space, and using organic and earthy aesthetics, they all point toward transitional design. Homeowners still want their kitchens to play a big role in the overall design of their home. Transitional design is not only helping make this happen, but its giving homeowners a kitchen that is simultaneously trendy and timeless. And not many styles can pull that off.