The Best Neutral Paint Colors For Your Kitchen If You're Tired Of White

It will likely come as no surprise to you that the white-on-white-on-white kitchens ruling the roost over the past decade or so have taken a dip in popularity in recent years. This is mainly thanks to the often stark, sterile, generic pitfalls these forgettable whitewashed spaces often fall into when not properly balanced with enough contrast, texture, or color. Instead, people are gravitating toward warmer color palettes with a dash of personality to create spaces that feel welcoming and leave a lasting impression. So, what do you do if you have an all-white kitchen and are craving a change but don't have the budget or desire for a full remodel? The easiest way to give your kitchen a complete transformation without touching a sledgehammer is with a coat of paint, either on the walls or cabinets (or both!).

However, not every person wants a technicolor kitchen either, but thankfully, there are plenty of options for creating a neutral, calming kitchen while still branching off from the completely white look. I've compiled my favorite neutral non-white paint colors as an interior designer, as well as how I like to use each one, the type of vibes each one brings to your space, and specific paint swatches to use as a jumping off point. We will start with the beige, greige, gray spectrum, then move on to moodier dark shades and unexpected neutral non-neutrals that will look like a dream in your kitchen. As with all paint colors, be sure to paint a large swatch of your main contender(s) and watch it in the room's light throughout the day to be sure it works in your space. Without further ado, here are my nine favorite neutral paint colors to give your kitchen an elevated upgrade beyond plain white.