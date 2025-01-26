Spruce Up Your Outdated White Kitchen With These Design Tips

One of the easiest, quickest, and cheapest ways to add some color and warmth back into your kitchen is with your accessories. While this can be done by adding wall decor, you can also add some warmth and personality in functional items. Wood and white is always a great match, so this could mean displaying wood utensils and cutting boards. Alternatively, you can achieve it by adding some patterned towels, or dishware and appliances on display in your favorite colors. Adding some warmth and color also doesn't have to be limited to your cookware. You can add a pop of color with other practical items like a clock, or in your furniture: For example, wood or leather elements in your dining table and chairs do a lot to break up the white, as does a fun fabric on your chair or bench cushions.

When it comes to non-essential decor in your kitchen, then, you want to pick things that feel appropriate to the space, but that are also personal (to balance out the impersonal nature of the white). That means you don't have to stick with just kitchen or food themed art: Go with design elements that really feel "you." Choose styles and colors that you are drawn to. If you really don't know where to start, you can create a Pinterest board and save anything that you like or are drawn to. Then look for similarities between the pins to pull out specifics from which to build your room around.

Also look into houseplants that'll thrive in your kitchen, because sometimes there's nothing like a splash of green.