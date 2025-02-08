5 Dated Kitchen Features That Designers Are Ready To Put To Bed
If there is any room that can make a home feel outdated in no time, it's a kitchen. With interior design trends cycling faster than ever, it can be one of the more difficult spaces to keep looking fresh, modern, and up-to-date. Since it also requires some of the pricier installations in a house — think stove, refrigerator, sinks, and countertops — it is also one of the easiest to neglect as long as it is functional. Either way, designers are ready to see many of these features and trends go the way of the dodo bird.
If you want to give your kitchen a facelift, however, you don't need to change everything. In fact, making a few small cosmetic adjustments can be the key to making your space feel current without putting it out of commission for a month-long renovation project.
If you're not sure where to save and where to spend in your kitchen renovation, there are a couple of rather outdated features that you may want to consider updating, like loud counters, open shelving, subway tile backsplash, or low lighting features. Alternately, you may be able to opt for a creative temporary fix if you aren't willing or able to completely replace them.
Chaotic granite counters
The 2000s brought us granite everything — including kitchen counters. While it certainly isn't the worst material to have in your kitchen, as it is durable and nonporous, many types of granite can look busy and easily overwhelm your space, making it look dated. Since more modern renovations are opting for simpler counter materials such as quartz and even concrete, the once-coveted granite is now trending out and designers no longer recommend it.
If you don't have the budget to completely replace your countertops, you can still get a more toned-down look by resurfacing your counters with contact paper, wood, or even a thin layer of concrete on top. If you do completely replace them, marble or quartz are great options for similar durability, or you can opt for butcher block for a warmer and cheaper option. When it comes down to it, there are truly a ton of options out there for countertops with many possibilities for any price point.
Potentially dangerous gas stoves
Although nothing has been decided as of yet, many people have been whispering about a potential gas stove ban in the future. While this decision would be based in both the safety hazards of gas stoves as well as ecological concerns, they also have one huge, universal downside: they suck to clean. If it's in your budget, replacing with an electric stove might be in your best interest.
Not only can older models, namely all white or stainless steel, be more prone to smudging and staining, but you also have to add in the task of removing and scrubbing down the grates every time you want a deep clean instead of just wiping down a flat glass surface. It takes a lot more work to get it looking nice, clean, and updated. Although experienced cooks are not always a fan of electric stoves and can take a bit of getting used to since you can't see the flame, the positive is that they are better at heating the bottom of a pan evenly and uniformly so you get a more consistent temperature overall.
Open shelving as storage
Sure, open shelving can look good, but it is also quite limiting, unless you want to have your clutter on display. Though open shelves can still be an option for more decorative items — think mugs, cookbooks, wooden cutting boards, or Mason jars — you don't want it to be your only source of storage, as you will probably end up with more things to store than space to store it. This is especially true if you want to do it aesthetically.
When it comes down to brass tacks (or rather, "L" brackets), it's not the style itself that looks dated, but rather, the practicality. If you have ample space in your kitchen, open shelves can be a great way to mix up your styling, especially seasonally. Just be aware that you should keep them more fashion-forward than function-forward if you want to keep your kitchen looking its best. If you want a similar feel, but don't want to compromise on cabinet space, try a utensil bar (like this Rothley stainless steel brass option) that either floats above your island or hangs on a blank wall space.
Cold subway tile backsplashes
Okay, the subway tiles had their moment. And to be fair, they are a neutral aesthetic that is an understandable choice for rental spaces, but overall they kind of give ... nothing. If you were a victim of the subway tile trend, there are a couple of ways that you can bring some life back. One is by regrouting. Many subway tile backsplashes have a contrasting grout color, but it can actually work better to make it match or go even lighter than the color of the tile for a clean and bright look.
If you are looking for more color altogether, you can use a non-permanent (and cheaper) option of peel-and-stick tiles, like these Longking Talavera tiles. These come in endless patterns, styles, shapes, and colors, and they are relatively easy to switch out if and when you want a change. If you don't have a backsplash at all and are instead looking for a way to brighten up a blank wall, you can avoid tiles altogether and opt for a fun and colorful wallpaper pattern.
Low lighting features that look dated
Although many restaurants opt for dim mood lighting, you don't want to create the same vibe in your kitchen. Not, at least, without the option to have some brighter task lighting. Not only can dim lights make it difficult to see what you're doing — you don't want to mix up the salt and the sugar — it can also bring the mood down and make the kitchen feel heavy and dark, rather than bright and cheery. Plus if you don't have enough light, you might not be able to see when you are cleaning, and nobody wants a dirty kitchen.
That said, you also don't have to settle for just some recessed fluorescent bulbs either. When designing the lighting in your kitchen, one of the best ways to make your space adaptable to different lighting needs and time of day is by using multiple light sources. Having a few hanging lights, as well as some countertop lamps, can give you the opportunity to play without being stuck in the dark on a cloudy day. And with Vanance smart lightbulbs, you can dim or brighten all these lights as needed.