5 Dated Kitchen Features That Designers Are Ready To Put To Bed

If there is any room that can make a home feel outdated in no time, it's a kitchen. With interior design trends cycling faster than ever, it can be one of the more difficult spaces to keep looking fresh, modern, and up-to-date. Since it also requires some of the pricier installations in a house — think stove, refrigerator, sinks, and countertops — it is also one of the easiest to neglect as long as it is functional. Either way, designers are ready to see many of these features and trends go the way of the dodo bird.

If you want to give your kitchen a facelift, however, you don't need to change everything. In fact, making a few small cosmetic adjustments can be the key to making your space feel current without putting it out of commission for a month-long renovation project.

If you're not sure where to save and where to spend in your kitchen renovation, there are a couple of rather outdated features that you may want to consider updating, like loud counters, open shelving, subway tile backsplash, or low lighting features. Alternately, you may be able to opt for a creative temporary fix if you aren't willing or able to completely replace them.