Ditch The Overstuffed Shelves: An Easier, More Stylish Way To Store Blankets

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Are your blankets taking up too much room on your shelves? If you're tired of cramming your linen closet or the built-ins in your living room full of all the blankets you own (even if you've folded them up so nicely), there is a more practical solution that will instantly free up some prime storage space for other items. One of the most clever blanket storage ideas (and possibly most affordable) is to keep them in an open-top wicker hamper near where you use them the most!

You can continue to store your bed linens in a closet. Since you might only swap them out on laundry day, they don't need to be as accessible as things you use daily. But other items are better kept in the basket, like the throw blankets you snuggle up with on movie night or like to have draped across your lap as one of your surprising work from home essentials. It can be annoying to constantly have to get up to grab blankets that are tucked away in a closet, so keeping them nearby means you don't need to think twice about using them. You also won't have to fold the blankets a certain way to make them fit in the open hamper like you might in a closet, since it won't need to close. You can fold them up if you want, sure, but you can also just toss them in and let the weave of the wicker basket do the heavy decorative lifting.