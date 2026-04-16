Salvage Your Broken Wicker Basket And Turn It Into A Beautiful Bird Feeder

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If you're a collector of storage baskets, you've probably got a few wicker bins that have outlived their purpose. We put a lot into these over the years, and sometimes the bottom pulls off, leaving it rather useless, but still pretty to look at. Rather than spending time trying to figure out how to refresh dried-out wicker and repair a tear that's too far gone to save, one TikTok user repurposed theirs. Landhaus_garten turned an old woven basket into the most adorable, earthy bird feeder in only a few easy steps.

The basis behind this genius upcycle is to turn the bin on its side and hang it, so you can use the inside as a home base for food and shelter. The cylinder acts as a protective perch to keep rain and snow off from above, and gives ample space to stop and sit a while for a snack. This is a great addition to the yard if you've been working at creating a bird-friendly garden at home, without disrupting the natural aesthetic of your landscape. No gaudy colors or unnatural materials, and it lets you save at least one wicker basket from the landfill.