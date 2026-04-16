Salvage Your Broken Wicker Basket And Turn It Into A Beautiful Bird Feeder
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If you're a collector of storage baskets, you've probably got a few wicker bins that have outlived their purpose. We put a lot into these over the years, and sometimes the bottom pulls off, leaving it rather useless, but still pretty to look at. Rather than spending time trying to figure out how to refresh dried-out wicker and repair a tear that's too far gone to save, one TikTok user repurposed theirs. Landhaus_garten turned an old woven basket into the most adorable, earthy bird feeder in only a few easy steps.
The basis behind this genius upcycle is to turn the bin on its side and hang it, so you can use the inside as a home base for food and shelter. The cylinder acts as a protective perch to keep rain and snow off from above, and gives ample space to stop and sit a while for a snack. This is a great addition to the yard if you've been working at creating a bird-friendly garden at home, without disrupting the natural aesthetic of your landscape. No gaudy colors or unnatural materials, and it lets you save at least one wicker basket from the landfill.
Creating your wicker basket feeder
To bring this genius, budget-friendly feeder hack to life, you'll need a few items. Along with your old basket, you'll need a box cutter, bird seed, twine, and a terracotta planter tray like this Vigoro Orange Clay Plant Saucer. You'll also need to gather some branches and fallen foliage. If you don't have an old broken basket, you can still take a swing at this project without cutting up a new one. Turn an ordinary thrift store find into an adorable bird feeder instead, by scouring your local second hand shop for a worn wicker bin on its way out. Once you've collected your supplies, it's time to DIY a feathered friend food station.
@landhaus_garten
Futterplatz für Vögel aus kaputtem Weidenkorb 🧺🐦⬛ Anzeige ‼️ Mit meinem Code "landhaus10" gibt's 10% Rabatt auf den gesamte Sortiment im Elles Shop. 👉 www.elles-wildvogelfutter.de ❤️🐦⬛‼️ Schon seit vielen Jahren beziehe ich mein Vogelfutter bei @elles.wildvogelfutter denn hier überzeugt mich die Qualität und die Auswahl im Sortiment. Das energiereiche Futter hilft den Vögeln, ihren hohen Energieverbrauch bei Frost und Kälte auszugleichen. Gerade im Winter ist es für unsere gefiederten Freunde wichtig, schnell verfügbare Energie zu bekommen. Fettfutter bietet genau das – Wärme von innen und Kraft für eisige Nächte. Füttert ihr eure Gartenvögel auch im Winter? 😊 Liebe Grüße Eure Birgit 🧑🦰💕 #vogelfutter #gartenvögel #birdfeeder #naturliebe #vogelbeobachtung
Carefully cut the remaining portion of the base of your basket away and suspend it in a garden tree from one side with twine. Inside, place your twigs and foliage as a base, insert the planter plate, fill it with seed, and voila! Alternatively, you can swap out the food for water and turn this into a cute bird bath instead. One thing you need to add to the original project template is including a protective sealant. Before hanging it, spray two layers of a sealant like Krylon Acrylic Clear Finish to keep your wicker intact longer. Customize with ribbon, or by adding lace trim around the mouth of the bin for a personalized and eco-friendly way to care for birds.