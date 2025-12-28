Turn An Ordinary Thrift Store Find Into An Adorable Bird Feeder

Bird feeders can be made out of almost anything, from a leftover carved pumpkin filled with seed to a squirrel-resistant fortress built out of salvaged materials. While you could go to the local garden center or hardware store to buy a prefabricated bird feeder, why not try your hand at a fun DIY project? If you have ever wanted to make a statement with a bird feeder that doubles as chic outdoor decor, see if you can find some lanterns at your local thrift store.

Thrift stores are like penny candy shops for the DIYer. On the shelves can be found forgotten items that can be transformed into clever solutions for home storage, decor pieces for general style improvements, or, in this case, receptacles for bird seed. Lanterns are regular items at thrift stores, and you can transform practically any kind you find into an adorable bird feeder.

It is important to know what kinds of birds you want to attract to your yard so you can tailor your lantern shopping accordingly. If you can find any kind of box-shaped lantern with glass panes, you can make a bird feeder that will cater to a number of different species. One easy way would be to simply remove one pane and fill it with bird seed. This would attract smaller birds that could fit inside the lantern. If you're looking to attract larger birds, turning the lamp into a platform feeder would be the way to go.