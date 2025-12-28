Turn An Ordinary Thrift Store Find Into An Adorable Bird Feeder
Bird feeders can be made out of almost anything, from a leftover carved pumpkin filled with seed to a squirrel-resistant fortress built out of salvaged materials. While you could go to the local garden center or hardware store to buy a prefabricated bird feeder, why not try your hand at a fun DIY project? If you have ever wanted to make a statement with a bird feeder that doubles as chic outdoor decor, see if you can find some lanterns at your local thrift store.
Thrift stores are like penny candy shops for the DIYer. On the shelves can be found forgotten items that can be transformed into clever solutions for home storage, decor pieces for general style improvements, or, in this case, receptacles for bird seed. Lanterns are regular items at thrift stores, and you can transform practically any kind you find into an adorable bird feeder.
It is important to know what kinds of birds you want to attract to your yard so you can tailor your lantern shopping accordingly. If you can find any kind of box-shaped lantern with glass panes, you can make a bird feeder that will cater to a number of different species. One easy way would be to simply remove one pane and fill it with bird seed. This would attract smaller birds that could fit inside the lantern. If you're looking to attract larger birds, turning the lamp into a platform feeder would be the way to go.
Use lanterns to make unique bird feeders
Turning a lantern into a platform feeder can be a fun job. The size of the platform will depend largely upon the lantern itself. In general, you should aim to affix a platform whose circumference is wider than the base of the lantern. This will allow plenty of space for the bird seed, as well as room for more birds to perch.
Not all lanterns you find at thrift stores are going to be best for this treatment, however. Old railroad or kerosene camping lanterns are perfect examples of this. You could clean and fill the glass and affix a new basin beneath the old kerosene tank, but this is best suited for smaller birds. If you find one of these lamps that doesn't have a glass globe, it might just be easier to drill holes into a small bowl or round tray and screw it onto the lantern rather than try to hunt down a globe that fits.
Regardless of which type of lantern you have to transform into a bird feeder, make sure you poke a few holes in the new basin before filling it with seed. This will allow for any water to drain and for air to flow through the seeds, preventing them from molding or sprouting. If your lantern does not come with a hanger or hook, you can easily buy or retrofit one from materials found at the hardware store.