Easily Repurpose A Pumpkin Into The Perfect DIY Bird Feeder This Fall

Fall doesn't end with trick-or-treating, so decorating your yard with pumpkins doesn't have to stop at Halloween. Reusing your jack-o'-lantern after Halloween keeps the autumnal vibes going a bit longer and shows Mother Nature you're grateful that she makes such gorgeous gourds. Though tossing your carved pumpkins into the compost pile is an eco-friendly way to dispose of them, consider giving them one more job before you return them to the earth. With a little creativity and a few scoops of seeds, you can turn pumpkins into no-waste bird feeders. Many birds will peck at the rinds, especially if they also offer birdseed.

When cutting pumpkin sections, make sure they are safe for wildlife to eat. This means removing glitter, paint, and other decorations, as well as spots showing signs of rot. A feeder made of bowl-shaped pumpkin sections is ideal for serving birdseed and other treats to your feathered friends. Before you perfect the menu, be sure your pumpkin pieces can hold what you're offering. When creating the bowls, you'll need to work around any holes you've carved into your pumpkin. If the usable parts of your pumpkin aren't bowl-shaped, look for flat sections of rind you can cut into hangable serving plates.

No carved pumpkins on hand? You can still make a pumpkin feeder for your backyard birds. Find a whole pumpkin, cut it in half, and then remove the stringy, seedy material in the middle, as you would when making a jack-o'-lantern. Once the interior of each rind bowl is relatively smooth, you're ready to assemble your festive fall feeder.