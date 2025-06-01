Don't Toss Empty Nursery Pots - Reuse Them To Easily Squirrel-Proof Your Bird Feeder
Squirrels can be a nuisance around homes, especially if you have several bird feeders. Bird seed attracts squirrels, and people have gone to great lengths to come up with ways of deterring the nimble rodents from raiding feeders. You may try other options, like owl decoys to scare away the squirrels. But sometimes you don't have to overthink the solution and you might already have what you need around your home. One convenient way to squirrel-proof a bird feeder is to use empty plastic nursery pots. You can quickly transform an old plant pot into a bird feeder baffle to keep squirrels at bay.
Baffles are cone-shaped shields, designed to prevent climbing squirrels from successfully accessing the seed. They're usually built with metal, which prevents squirrels from gripping onto the smooth surface and navigating around the baffle to the feeder. A baffle gets placed below a bird feeder, and you can find them at home improvement stores or online retailers like Amazon. There are rust-proof and wear-resistant baffles, and mirror-polished baffles available on Amazon. However, a plastic nursery pot could be a more affordable solution.
Create your own bird feeder baffle with a nursery pot
If you're a gardener, enjoy potted plants, or have leftover plastic pots laying around, you can create your own baffle by reusing a plastic plant pot. You'll need just a couple of tools to create a homemade baffle. The first thing you want to think of is how to punch a hole in the bottom of the plastic flower pot. Start by drilling a hole in the center of the bottom of the container. Be sure to drill slowly so you don't crack the plastic as you drill. You can also tape both sides of the base with masking tape or Scotch tape over the drill hole to prevent the pot from cracking. After that, you'll want to find a clamp to secure the nursery pot to the pole below the bird feeder. A hose clamp works well, but others work too. The smooth plastic of the pot makes it difficult for squirrels to grip and helps stop them from reaching the bird feeder.
There are some disadvantages to using a nursery pot. Unlike baffles you can buy, the plastic can wear out and become brittle when exposed to the sun. The pots also have a rim to them, which can give the squirrels a ledge to grip. Others who have tried using a potted plant container have said the squirrels can chew through the plastic. But in a pinch, a plastic plant pot can make a budget-friendly upcycle version of a baffle to keep the squirrels from invading your bird feeders.