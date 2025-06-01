Don't Toss Empty Nursery Pots - Reuse Them To Easily Squirrel-Proof Your Bird Feeder

If you're a gardener, enjoy potted plants, or have leftover plastic pots laying around, you can create your own baffle by reusing a plastic plant pot. You'll need just a couple of tools to create a homemade baffle. The first thing you want to think of is how to punch a hole in the bottom of the plastic flower pot. Start by drilling a hole in the center of the bottom of the container. Be sure to drill slowly so you don't crack the plastic as you drill. You can also tape both sides of the base with masking tape or Scotch tape over the drill hole to prevent the pot from cracking. After that, you'll want to find a clamp to secure the nursery pot to the pole below the bird feeder. A hose clamp works well, but others work too. The smooth plastic of the pot makes it difficult for squirrels to grip and helps stop them from reaching the bird feeder.

There are some disadvantages to using a nursery pot. Unlike baffles you can buy, the plastic can wear out and become brittle when exposed to the sun. The pots also have a rim to them, which can give the squirrels a ledge to grip. Others who have tried using a potted plant container have said the squirrels can chew through the plastic. But in a pinch, a plastic plant pot can make a budget-friendly upcycle version of a baffle to keep the squirrels from invading your bird feeders.