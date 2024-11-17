If Squirrels Are Invading Your Bird Feeders, Try A Simple Cinnamon Hack

Squirrels. The nemesis of bird-feeder owners for generations. They're often the Peter Rabbit to our Mr. McGregor. As anti-squirrel technology gets smarter, so it seems, do the squirrels themselves. Tools such as Squirrel Baffles may deter a few weak-minded specimens, but those squirrels truly bent on stealing a snack will find a way. We've watched them do it.

Squirrels have an extremely keen sense of smell, which helps them locate small nuts, acorns, and of course, birdseed. But this also means they have an aversion to strong smells such as cinnamon. Many pest control companies agree that cinnamon can work as an easy and humane way to keep squirrels away from bird feeders or gardens. As a bonus, the spice also acts as a natural pest control remedy, potentially repelling annoying insects like ants, wasps, and cockroaches. To use cinnamon as a squirrel repellent, apply cinnamon oil or ground cinnamon mixed with water to the area around your bird feeder. If you use dry ground cinnamon, it could easily blow away. For best results, reapply weekly, or after it rains.