If Squirrels Are Invading Your Bird Feeders, Try A Simple Cinnamon Hack
Squirrels. The nemesis of bird-feeder owners for generations. They're often the Peter Rabbit to our Mr. McGregor. As anti-squirrel technology gets smarter, so it seems, do the squirrels themselves. Tools such as Squirrel Baffles may deter a few weak-minded specimens, but those squirrels truly bent on stealing a snack will find a way. We've watched them do it.
Squirrels have an extremely keen sense of smell, which helps them locate small nuts, acorns, and of course, birdseed. But this also means they have an aversion to strong smells such as cinnamon. Many pest control companies agree that cinnamon can work as an easy and humane way to keep squirrels away from bird feeders or gardens. As a bonus, the spice also acts as a natural pest control remedy, potentially repelling annoying insects like ants, wasps, and cockroaches. To use cinnamon as a squirrel repellent, apply cinnamon oil or ground cinnamon mixed with water to the area around your bird feeder. If you use dry ground cinnamon, it could easily blow away. For best results, reapply weekly, or after it rains.
Is cinnamon safe for squirrels and birds?
Cinnamon is nontoxic to small mammals such as squirrels and cats unless it is consumed in large quantities. However, certain types of cinnamon are toxic to birds so it is important to use the correct cinnamon in your homemade squirrel repellent. Ceylon (also known as true cinnamon) is safe for birds, while cassia (or Chinese) cinnamon is not. Cassia cinnamon contains a blood thinner that can lead to liver failure.
Although (ceylon) cinnamon is safe for birds, most avian species detest the smell as much as squirrels. So how can you attract more birds to your feeder while also repelling pests? Avoid placing your cinnamon mixture directly on your bird feeder. Instead, opt for spots that squirrels use to get onto the feeder, such as the pole or nearby tree branches.
Other smells that squirrels hate are garlic, rosemary, coffee grounds, peppermint ... and predator urine (you can actually purchase fox urine at hunting stores). Try these in tandem with cinnamon for even more squirrel-repelling power.