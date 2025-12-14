Forgotten Thrift Store Find Becomes Smart Kitchen Countertop Storage: 'So Adorable'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Does anyone really have enough kitchen counter space? This never seems more apparent than when you're hosting a holiday or party and inviting people over to your home. As you gather around for hors d'oeuvres and drinks, you realize you have absolutely no space to entertain and tuck all your essentials on the counter. Time to add more space. Since you can't horizontally increase your counterspace, you must think vertically. That's what @tierntoks did on TikTok. Using a thrift store find, she elevated the space between her coffee pot and mugs. It's one of the transforming ways to maximize a small kitchen.

What this crafter did was take a sturdy, brass, rectangular riser she found at a thrift store. It cost her only $1.99. By setting it on the counter and placing a tray she already had on top, she created double the space for mugs, sugar, pepper, and salt. It even helped hide a wall outlet. Commenters were delighted by the idea, calling it "fabulous" and "super cute but practical," as well as "so adorable!" One commenter even said the idea was "on my wishlist now."