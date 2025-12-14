Forgotten Thrift Store Find Becomes Smart Kitchen Countertop Storage: 'So Adorable'
Does anyone really have enough kitchen counter space? This never seems more apparent than when you're hosting a holiday or party and inviting people over to your home. As you gather around for hors d'oeuvres and drinks, you realize you have absolutely no space to entertain and tuck all your essentials on the counter. Time to add more space. Since you can't horizontally increase your counterspace, you must think vertically. That's what @tierntoks did on TikTok. Using a thrift store find, she elevated the space between her coffee pot and mugs. It's one of the transforming ways to maximize a small kitchen.
What this crafter did was take a sturdy, brass, rectangular riser she found at a thrift store. It cost her only $1.99. By setting it on the counter and placing a tray she already had on top, she created double the space for mugs, sugar, pepper, and salt. It even helped hide a wall outlet. Commenters were delighted by the idea, calling it "fabulous" and "super cute but practical," as well as "so adorable!" One commenter even said the idea was "on my wishlist now."
Painting thrift store risers or opting for brand new storage options
Adding risers to your kitchen cabinets is one of 22 small kitchen organization ideas that maximize tiny spaces. But when you find these very inexpensive risers at thrift stores, they may be scratched or worn and may need a quick coat of paint to look fresh and match your kitchen. As one commenter said on @tierntoks post, "Cute! Now spray paint that bad boy!" To do this right, first figure out the metal you're working with. Likely it's stainless steel, which is non-ferrous. Paint manufacturer Benjamin Moore recommends using an acrylic enamel paint over a metal primer for best adhesion and rust prevention.
If you can't find a thrift store riser that works, you can get a new one from Amazon for a bit more upfront cost, but less work afterward in terms of spray painting. A set of two Metal Cabinet Shelf Organizers, for instance, costs $19.99 and comes in six colors: silver, brown, black, sage green, white, and oatmeal beige. For a see-through, airier version, you can try the two-piece Cabinet Organizer Stackable Kitchen Counter Shelves for $15.99, which have metal bases with shelves that come in clear, blue, black, and pink. The four-pack is $29.99. Now that your countertops are covered, here are 30 extra kitchen storage ideas to free up space.