The Clever Decor Hack That Adds Privacy And Style To Front Door Windows
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Even though large windows on your front door let the light pour into your entryway, they also put the inside of your home in full view of anyone who approaches. That's just one of many reasons you might want to think twice before trying a sleek front door style with glass. But if you already have one installed and aren't planning on replacing it anytime soon, you just have to get a little creative to give your family more privacy. Of course, there are options like window film that block the view, or you could try a budget-friendly way to add privacy to glass front doors with frosted glass spray. If those easy options still don't sound simple enough, though, TikTok creator @redeaux_style shows how quick and effortless it is use decor to limit what people can see through the window.
In this case, the creator behind this hack uses round, woven disks with stylish patterning to add a decorative touch to the door. There's a wide range of sizes and styles of these decor pieces, so you can find one proportionate to your door to give you the coverage you want. You also have the option to add your own touches before hanging it. This approach to add instant privacy is best for covered front doors, since the natural woven material might not hold up to the elements without some protection. If you're worried about damage, consider a waterproofing spray sealant to block out moisture and keep your decorations looking their best.
Adding style and privacy to your front door with woven decor
Before choosing woven decor for your front door, measure the window area you want to cover so you can select a piece that gives you adequate coverage. Think about your style preferences and the look of your home's exterior. These Chi an Home Hanging Woven Wall Baskets have a similar vibe as the pieces the original creator used and offer a versatile look that works well for boho, rustic, or casual homes. The included D-ring makes it easy to hang on a nail or, if you prefer damage-free hanging on your front door, a Command hook. If the basket you choose doesn't already have a hanging ring, it's easy to make one by looping string through the woven material.
For large window areas, get creative and grab several woven pieces in different sizes. This Anglechic 15-piece Boho Wall Basket Set, for instance, includes various shapes and sizes you can group with the circles overlapping. This creates a wider decor piece if you want more window coverage.
You can also use your round woven basket as the foundation for a customized door decor piece. Spray paint the basket to change the color, or paint different patterns on it. Weaving ribbon, jute rope, or leather strips into it is another way to add detailing and texture, and you could attach other decor pieces to the woven base as well. A giant wood letter representing your last initial or wooden numbers for your street address are two classic ways to style the front door. To tie in the current season, add artificial greenery or florals. Or, layer a slightly smaller wreath onto the basket for a new twist on a classic door decoration.