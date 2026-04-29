The Clever Decor Hack That Adds Privacy And Style To Front Door Windows

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Even though large windows on your front door let the light pour into your entryway, they also put the inside of your home in full view of anyone who approaches. That's just one of many reasons you might want to think twice before trying a sleek front door style with glass. But if you already have one installed and aren't planning on replacing it anytime soon, you just have to get a little creative to give your family more privacy. Of course, there are options like window film that block the view, or you could try a budget-friendly way to add privacy to glass front doors with frosted glass spray. If those easy options still don't sound simple enough, though, TikTok creator @redeaux_style shows how quick and effortless it is use decor to limit what people can see through the window.

In this case, the creator behind this hack uses round, woven disks with stylish patterning to add a decorative touch to the door. There's a wide range of sizes and styles of these decor pieces, so you can find one proportionate to your door to give you the coverage you want. You also have the option to add your own touches before hanging it. This approach to add instant privacy is best for covered front doors, since the natural woven material might not hold up to the elements without some protection. If you're worried about damage, consider a waterproofing spray sealant to block out moisture and keep your decorations looking their best.