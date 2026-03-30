You Might Want To Think Twice Before Trying This Sleek Front Door Style

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Homeowners looking for extra curb appeal tend to focus on the front door, the feature that visitors and potential buyers notice first. More and more are choosing sleek designs that incorporate textured fiberglass and composites that mimic the appearance of wood, as well as steel doors painted in vibrant colors. One increasingly popular option is a framed or unframed glass front door. The glass can be clear or frosted, and it can even incorporate showy designs created with etching and vibrant colors.

Who can deny the attraction of glass? It lets the light in, and every house can use a bit more of that. Not to mention, glass is easy to maintain — you can effectively clean glass with just rubbing alcohol — and it won't deteriorate in the weather. But that's not all a front door is supposed to do.

The front door also has to maintain a sense of security in the home. Although a glass door provides good physical security and won't increase the probability of a break-in, it's the least effective for visual security. You could feel like you're living in a fishbowl, which is one reason why, like more than one homeowner, you might come to regret a glass door.