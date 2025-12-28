Not Curtains Or Blinds: A Budget-Friendly Way To Add Privacy To Glass Front Doors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have a front door with clear glass panes, passersby may be able to get a pretty good look inside your house, even if they don't intend to snoop. To prevent thieves from scoping out your home, or to keep delivery drivers and neighbors from glimpsing the clutter you left on your kitchen table, it's wise to cover the glass with something that obscures the view. However, installing blinds on a door isn't for everyone. It typically requires precise measurements and access to brackets and a drill. Plus, blinds with cords on them aren't the safest choice for households with small children. Curtains can also be a headache to hang and need to be cleaned regularly. Fortunately, avoiding both of these options is possible if you're willing to paint your glass. There are several products that can give transparent glass a frosted look, making whatever's behind it harder to see. In addition to being easy to apply, these paints are much less expensive than buying new panes of frosted glass for your front door, which can cost between $50 and $200 per square foot.

Frosted glass paint comes in a couple of different forms. Products like Rust-Oleum 342600 Frosted Glass Paint are sprayed onto glass, while options such as DWIL Frosted Glass Paint are generally applied with a brush or roller. The semi-transparent coating they create lets some natural light filter into your home but blurs the glass enough to enhance your privacy. In general, these paints are only intended for interior glass, so they should be used on the side of the door that doesn't get battered by rain, snow, or wind.