16 Smart Ways To Use Old Bread Pans Around The House Instead Of Throwing Them Out
Do you have a loaf pan or two lying around from the days when you wanted to start making bread at home? Instead of tossing them in the donation pile or, worse, the trash, breathe new life into those old pans by repurposing them. From handy organizers to petite planters, there are plenty of ways to reuse old bread pans.
Why bother to reuse loaf pans? Each day, the average person throws away about five pounds of trash, much of which ends up in landfills. Some of the things we throw away could be reused by someone else, or even by us if we get creative. Finding ways to repurpose items keeps them out of the waste stream. Plus, it gives you a chance to flex your creativity and your DIY muscles. So, whether you're looking for a cute new display caddy, kitchen organizers, or whimsical home decor items, here are a few ways to use bread pans instead of throwing them out.
Farmhouse decor
Maybe your bread pan has seen better days and shows some signs of weathering and wear. Make that work to your advantage by transforming it into cute farmhouse-style decor. Paint the loaf pan as well as four beads or wine corks using chalk paint. When the paint has dried, gently sand the pan to give it a distressed look. Use hot glue to attach the beads or corks to the bottom of the pan, to act as the feet. When dry, fill the pan with decorative objects, such as faux flowers and greenery.
Fruit bowl
A loaf pan is the ideal size for holding fruit pieces. Line up a few next to each other on a countertop for a neat display, or use a linked loaf pan with four pans connected. Add a decorative touch to the pans by lining them with a napkin or tea towel. The towel will also protect the pan in case the fruit gets mushy so you can simply toss the towel into the wash after removing the fruit.
Flower planter
Make a charming flower display by transforming an old loaf pan into a petite planter. Choose annuals that work well in containers for your planter, such as petunias, sweet potato vines, or verbena. These flowers are compact enough to fit in the pan without becoming overcrowded. You will need to add drainage holes though so that the plants don't drown. Use a hammer and nail, or a drill with a cobalt-steel bit, to make holes in the pan's bottom. Once you've planted the flowers, line up the loaf pan on a windowsill or patio edge.
Game or toy organizer
The cardboard boxes that game pieces come in often get worn out or torn. Store your favorite games in style by repurposing a loaf pan as an organizer. While you're on the upcycling train, use cleaned out glass yogurt jars to hold dice and other game pieces. Another option is to stash decks of cards or other card games in a pan. Instead of laying them flat, place the boxes in the loaf pan vertically so each one is easy to find.
Supplies organizer
The narrow width and short height of bread pans make them easy to fit into a drawer unit. The long compartments are also just the right size for holding and organizing various items, such as art supplies, silverware, or miscellany. Use one pan for each category of material (e.g. paint pens, markers, pencils, and paintbrushes can stay in one while glue, tape, and a glue gun can stay in another). Another option is to use thrifted loaf pans on shelves to hold small bottles upright.
Wagon decor
Get crafty and transform a bread pan into a little red wagon for home decor. Spray paint the pan red and let it dry according to the directions on the can. Attach a handle (you can use an upcycled kitchen spatula) and wheels with hot glue. Use a stencil to add a slogan or words to the side of the wagon, or leave it plain. Fill the wagon with seasonal accents, such as mini pumpkins in the fall or decorated eggs in the spring.
Spice rack
Old linked bread pans can serve as a clever way to organize your spices. Hang the loaf pans from the wall, then line up your spice jars inside, using the interior of the different pans as shelving. Can't find a linked pan set? Create something similar with individual pans. Simply attach each one to the wall, either in a vertical stack or horizontal line, then place your spices within.
Tiered organizer
Got a few loaf pans in various sizes? Stack them together to create a DIY tiered organizer or display. Hot glue a candle holder in the center of the longest pan, then attach the bottom of the middle-sized pan on top with the glue. Repeat the process with a second candle holder and the third (and smallest) loaf pan for a 3-tier system. Use the tiered organizer as a catchall in your entryway or as a toiletries holder in the powder room. For a sturdier organizer, use E6000 glue instead of hot glue.
Display frame
Add simple elegance to a small vase by nestling it inside a vintage loaf pan. Turn the pan on the short side, then place the vase with flowers inside. The tall sides of the pan will gently frame the vase, calling more attention to it. For a romantic look, arrange the pan and vase on a shelf next to leather bound books and a scroll tied with a pretty ribbon.
Hanging basket
Make a rustic catch-all basket from a loaf pan that's too rusty to be used in the kitchen. Drill a hole the short sides of the pan, in the center, near the top. Spray the pan with a clear protective gloss, such as Rust-Oleum Stops Rust Spray Paint. Bend and twist a length of wire to make a handle, then slip each end of the wire through the holes in the pan. If you have a little piece of wood, such as from an old bucket, to use as a hand grip, slip that onto the wire first.
Hanging display
Think of an old bread pan as a three-dimensional frame that's just waiting to display your favorite knick-knacks or other treasures on the wall. Attach either a single pan or an industrial-style group of linked pans to a wall, then use the bottom of the inside as a shelf. Display miniature figurines, small frame photos, or other collectibles in the bread pan turned wall shelf.
Holiday decor
Let a loaf pan serve as the base for a festive holiday decoration. Fill the pan with white polyester filling, securing it to the sides of the pan with hot glue. Tuft the filling over the sides so it looks like fluffy snow. Add small holiday figurines to the top, such as Santa and his sleigh, or a display with a tiny Christmas tree and petite presents. If you'd like, use a paint pen to write a holiday message on the side of the pan, such as "Ho Ho Ho" or "Be Merry."
Cachepot
Rather than drilling holes in a loaf pan to use it as a planter, leave it alone and turn it into a cachepot. Cachepots are meant to hide less attractive plant pots, such as plastic nursery pots. They typically don't have drainage holes, so they aren't meant for coming into direct contact with the soil and roots. A well-used metal loaf pan can add a rustic touch to your houseplants when used as a cachepot.
Succulent planter
A shallow bread loaf pan can be the perfect size for a tiny succulent garden. Since succulents have shallow root systems, they don't need large or deep containers. Choose a few compact varieties, such as hen and chicks (Sempervivum tectorum), in a range of colors. Add small rocks or pebbles between the succulents to tie the planter together. Make sure you add a few holes to the bottom of the pan before filling it with soil and plants, as succulents need well-drained soil.
Yard art
Not all bread pans are rectangular. Some (especially old ones) spot really interesting shapes that make for fascinating yard art. With spray paint, old baking pans, and a broom handle or two, you can craft very funky lawn decor. Paint the pans a bright color. Then attach the pan to a larger one, such as a fluted pie tin, using E6000 glue. Place a smaller pan, like a small tart pan, in the center of the bread pan and attach it with the glue. Attach to the broom handle by gluing an upside-down bottle to the back of the largest pan, then slipping the opening onto the handle.
Windchime
Although it's a funnel in the picture, you can easily use an old bread pan as the base of a colorful and cheery wind chime for your garden. Drill a hole in the bottom of the pan, then thread a chain through it, such as this TAORISH 9.5 Inch Hanging Chain. Drill holes along the sides of the loaf pan and hook a chain into each hole. Attach small bells and other decorative objects to the end of the chains. Sift through your junk drawers to find items to use.