16 Smart Ways To Use Old Bread Pans Around The House Instead Of Throwing Them Out

Do you have a loaf pan or two lying around from the days when you wanted to start making bread at home? Instead of tossing them in the donation pile or, worse, the trash, breathe new life into those old pans by repurposing them. From handy organizers to petite planters, there are plenty of ways to reuse old bread pans.

Why bother to reuse loaf pans? Each day, the average person throws away about five pounds of trash, much of which ends up in landfills. Some of the things we throw away could be reused by someone else, or even by us if we get creative. Finding ways to repurpose items keeps them out of the waste stream. Plus, it gives you a chance to flex your creativity and your DIY muscles. So, whether you're looking for a cute new display caddy, kitchen organizers, or whimsical home decor items, here are a few ways to use bread pans instead of throwing them out.