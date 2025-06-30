How To Upcycle Glass Yogurt Jars Into A Genius Home Storage Solution
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you have been following sustainability trends (a bit oxymoronic, and yet, they exist) there is a good chance that you have been introduced to many jars of the moment. From the Mason Jar, to the jam jar, to the Weck Jar, even saving the planet it seems is dictated by the fixations of internet cool girls. That said, there are definitely worse things to spend your money on — especially when it comes to containers that you can get for free...or at least partially. Plus glass is a great alternative to plastic kitchen essentials.
Oui by Yoplait yogurt is well known for its little glass jars, and like many tiny things, your primordial instincts may have deemed it cute, and you now have a collection stuffed away in your cupboard, taking up space and gathering dust. But you don't have to ditch them even if you are trying to organize your kitchen cabinets once and for all. With a little creative thinking and a couple dollars, you can turn these mini jars into teeny tiny storage containers that can hold everything from spices to pins to plants to candles. The options are only limited by your imagination and the size of the items you're storing.
Rediscover, Revamp, and Re-use
If you want to reuse these glass jars, you're going to have to get them clean first. Soaking in hot water is usually enough to get the paper off, but if there is any remaining glue there are plenty of suggestions as to how to remove it; Goo Gone, baking soda, a Magic Eraser or even peanut butter being a few. Once your jars are clean and dry, there is only one thing that you need to do to make it functional — get a lid. In this case, being later to the game is actually a plus, as all you have to do is search "Oui yoghurt lids" on Amazon and you will be met with endless options including wood, silicone, plastic, bamboo, and metal lids, all perfectly sized for your jars. Petit Pot also sells their puddings in smaller glass jars than Oui, but if you want an option that will fit both, these Walgett Extra Small Silicone Stretch Lids from Amazon are compatible with both. If you already have some Weck jars, you may already have a working lid as the small lids fit the Oui jars perfectly.
After you have your lid of choice, these jars can be used to hold just about anything you can think of. They make great tiny travel containers for dressings, snacks, or even a bit of your favorite creamer for your work coffee. They can also be used to hold small items like pins, matches and q-tips, or fill them up with DIY skincare like a bath soak or scrub — this also makes an excellent DIY gift.
Don't flip your lid — here are ways to re-use your jars without buying a top
Although these jars are tiny, they can be incredibly versatile. Since they are made from such thick glass, they also lend themselves to being reused as they are sturdy and hold up well even if you take them on the go. But you don't have to limit yourself to thinking of these as storage containers; there are a ton of ways to repurpose them around your home that take a bit of creativity, but give you a stunning end result. One of the best and simplest ways to reuse these is as tiny vases or planters. Since they are so small, they work great if you want to great a hanging propagation station or mini herb garden.
They also make excellent candles. Since the glass is so thick and sturdy, you don't have to be wary of the heat, and creating your own DIY candle allows you to use the ingredients and scents you prefer to make your perfect end product. Plus, these can be reused over and over again as long as you clean them thoroughly, so you don't have to sacrifice another container every time you want to make a new candle.