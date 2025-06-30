How To Upcycle Glass Yogurt Jars Into A Genius Home Storage Solution

If you want to reuse these glass jars, you're going to have to get them clean first. Soaking in hot water is usually enough to get the paper off, but if there is any remaining glue there are plenty of suggestions as to how to remove it; Goo Gone, baking soda, a Magic Eraser or even peanut butter being a few. Once your jars are clean and dry, there is only one thing that you need to do to make it functional — get a lid. In this case, being later to the game is actually a plus, as all you have to do is search "Oui yoghurt lids" on Amazon and you will be met with endless options including wood, silicone, plastic, bamboo, and metal lids, all perfectly sized for your jars. Petit Pot also sells their puddings in smaller glass jars than Oui, but if you want an option that will fit both, these Walgett Extra Small Silicone Stretch Lids from Amazon are compatible with both. If you already have some Weck jars, you may already have a working lid as the small lids fit the Oui jars perfectly.

After you have your lid of choice, these jars can be used to hold just about anything you can think of. They make great tiny travel containers for dressings, snacks, or even a bit of your favorite creamer for your work coffee. They can also be used to hold small items like pins, matches and q-tips, or fill them up with DIY skincare like a bath soak or scrub — this also makes an excellent DIY gift.