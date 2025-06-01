Plastic Kitchen Essentials You Should Throw Out (And Non-Toxic Replacements To Use)

Plastic is pervasive and omnipresent. It has made its way into almost every aspect of our daily lives, and with rising concerns regarding the effects of microplastics on health, the biological effects of macroplastics, and everything that falls in between, many people are looking for ways to cut down on plastic waste at home. In reality, it is pretty much impossible to completely cut out your plastic consumption, not to mention impractical. But there are some easy swaps that you can make that can benefit both your own health and the health of the planet. One of the most effective areas to do this in is your kitchen.

A great majority of kitchen items have the potential to contain plastic. Whether it is utensils, storage, sponges, soap bottles, trash bags, cutting boards — the list goes on. But if you want to make a difference in your home, there are a couple essentials that are particularly easy to swap out — and might even work better and cost you less than your current plastic-ridden alternative. As you clean up your home by throwing out toxic household items, it's best to at least attempt to dispose of them in an ethical way. Recycle anything that you know can be recycled, and if you are unsure, contact your local waste and recycling center for advice on how to proceed. Here are the items you can get rid of and what you should replace them with.