Clean Up Your Home By Throwing Out These 9 Toxic Household Items

Let's face it, we all love the convenience of using plastics around the house. From easy clean-up to handy storage and inexpensive and lightweight cooking gear, it's not uncommon to open your drawers and cabinets and find plenty of plastic lurking inside. But these conveniences can come with some pretty steep health costs — and may even be toxic in some cases. Before you reach for your favorite cooking utensils, storage containers, water bottles, and shampoos, consider some of the dangers these items may be posing to you and your family's health.

According to the Journal of Food and Science, microplastics can enter the human body through food, air, water, food and beverage packaging, processing, and storage. It's estimated that as many as 52,000 microplastic particles are ingested per person every year. These particles contain toxic chemicals that are harmful to us, mimicking hormones that affect our metabolisms and reproductive processes. They can also cause cancer and even possibly dementia . These toxins have been found in our bloodstreams, placental material, organ tissues, and breastmilk. Another danger lurking in the home is products made with phthalates (pronounced THAL-eights). These are chemicals that are used in fragrances or added to plastics to make them pliable. Think everyday items like shower curtains and shampoo bottles.

There may be no way to avoid contact with these types of toxins altogether, but kitchens and bathroom are household areas where we can easily identify and remove many sources of them before they can get into our bodies. Here are nine common household items that you may want to replace ASAP, along with some suggestions of healthier alternatives to try instead.