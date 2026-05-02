The Cozy Alternative To Blinds HGTV's Emily Henderson Loves For Kitchen Windows
If you're tired of boring blinds in your kitchen windows, HGTV's Emily Henderson recommends Roman shades as a perfect, cozy option. They also work as a chic alternative to blinds and curtains for your glass doors, too. "I love a Roman shade because it's so simple, commands way less attention, and in this case would fit perfectly for an inside mount," she wrote when comparing the shades to typical blinds on Style by Emily Henderson. She thinks you really can't go wrong with the treatment, especially for those quiet moments in the early morning. "I also get up around 5:30 to drink coffee and write before the kids get up, and while I'm not scared in the morning, I would imagine that a fully shut Roman shade would be nicer in the morning," she continued, noting the amount of privacy the option can provide over blinds, or even half-window curtains (which she also likes).
Classic blinds are a very common window treatment, but are especially lacking when it comes to style and coziness. If you want to add more personality and ambience to your space, you can incorporate something way more substantial and lose the flimsiness of builder-grade blinds. Luckily, there are also plenty of ways to hang window treatments without drilling. So, even if you are renting, you can still have more aesthetic control of your kitchen with Roman shades without losing your security deposit in the process.
How to pick the perfect cozy Roman shade for your kitchen
Emily Henderson revealed that there are two main categories of Roman shades, and that they come at two extremely different price points. Ready-made shades tend to be the least expensive, hovering around the $100 mark for the brands Henderson likes to use for her clients, like options from the Vermont Country Store. For the Roman shades in her home office, she went with custom-made options from The Shade Store, which increases the price per panel to a few hundred dollars or more.
Once you've decided on price, style is up next. To add the cozy ambience that is so lacking with blinds, she loves a design such as a pleated Roman shade, instead of something flat. "I love these for a more traditional look. I used these in a client's house, and they look beautiful, elegant, and romantic, but not dowdy," she shared on Style by Emily Henderson.
As far as function, she would likely choose a corded Roman shade option for her kitchen because of her shorter stature. This makes it easier to reach, especially in kitchens with deeper countertops. If you can relate, this is also something you should consider in your planning. Finally, you'll need to know how to install Roman shades — and get it right the first time, although it shouldn't present too much of a challenge to seasoned DIYers.