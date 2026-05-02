The Cozy Alternative To Blinds HGTV's Emily Henderson Loves For Kitchen Windows

If you're tired of boring blinds in your kitchen windows, HGTV's Emily Henderson recommends Roman shades as a perfect, cozy option. They also work as a chic alternative to blinds and curtains for your glass doors, too. "I love a Roman shade because it's so simple, commands way less attention, and in this case would fit perfectly for an inside mount," she wrote when comparing the shades to typical blinds on Style by Emily Henderson. She thinks you really can't go wrong with the treatment, especially for those quiet moments in the early morning. "I also get up around 5:30 to drink coffee and write before the kids get up, and while I'm not scared in the morning, I would imagine that a fully shut Roman shade would be nicer in the morning," she continued, noting the amount of privacy the option can provide over blinds, or even half-window curtains (which she also likes).

Classic blinds are a very common window treatment, but are especially lacking when it comes to style and coziness. If you want to add more personality and ambience to your space, you can incorporate something way more substantial and lose the flimsiness of builder-grade blinds. Luckily, there are also plenty of ways to hang window treatments without drilling. So, even if you are renting, you can still have more aesthetic control of your kitchen with Roman shades without losing your security deposit in the process.