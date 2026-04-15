The Chic Alternative To Blinds And Curtains For Your Glass Doors
Hoping to cover a glass door so you can enjoy your privacy? Different types of curtains and blinds are popular picks, but they aren't your only option. Instead of sliding curtains to the side every time you want door access or manually adjusting blinds to let in light, there's another alternative you can consider that's pretty simple to use — and it looks so stylish whether raised or lowered, too. If you're searching for a solution that looks chic yet is still functional, you might consider swapping blinds and curtains for Roman shades.
Roman shades are quite different from blinds and curtains. These sleek accouterments, which are Nate Berkus' top window treatment, are window coverings that are typically made out of fabric like curtains and hang vertically above windows and doors. Roman shades lift and lower via a cord system similar to basic blinds, but you can choose either manual, hand-operated cords or shades powered by an electric motor for even easier opening and closing. Their appearance is distinct: When opened, Roman shades fold upward, which gives them a high-end look. They're also a great choice for those who want to balance privacy with outdoor access and the amount of light allowed in. Roman shades can be adjusted to varying degrees just like curtains and blinds, and they come a wide range of styles from completely opaque to sheer.
Roman shades come in styles to suit any aesthetic
Roman shades are a versatile window treatment with a polished or tailored look. And when you choose to use these "folding" shades for glass doors, you'll have a solution that's stylish and delivers on multiple fronts: These shades block light, cover the entire door from pane to pane, and won't get in the way of a door's hinges, handles, or various lock mechanisms.
The exact window shade style and fabric type you choose will be what makes your space look chic. If you're hoping to achieve a crisp, modern look, cascade Roman shades have sharper pleats. Linen Roman shades, on the other hand, can lend a softer but still stylish feel, especially if you opt for a relaxed Roman shade that features a curve at the bottom of its pleats when raised. Or, for more visual interest, you can consider an option like London Roman shades (also known as swag Roman shades), which have more ornate pleats at either side of its tulip-like folds.
You have a wealth of material choices for Roman shades, too. Cotton, linen, polyester, and blended fabrics are all options. Some window treatment companies also offer natural fiber options that add texture, thanks to woven materials like bamboo, wood, or grass fibers. As a result, it's possible to find Roman shades that'll work with any glass door in any space.