The Chic Alternative To Blinds And Curtains For Your Glass Doors

Hoping to cover a glass door so you can enjoy your privacy? Different types of curtains and blinds are popular picks, but they aren't your only option. Instead of sliding curtains to the side every time you want door access or manually adjusting blinds to let in light, there's another alternative you can consider that's pretty simple to use — and it looks so stylish whether raised or lowered, too. If you're searching for a solution that looks chic yet is still functional, you might consider swapping blinds and curtains for Roman shades.

Roman shades are quite different from blinds and curtains. These sleek accouterments, which are Nate Berkus' top window treatment, are window coverings that are typically made out of fabric like curtains and hang vertically above windows and doors. Roman shades lift and lower via a cord system similar to basic blinds, but you can choose either manual, hand-operated cords or shades powered by an electric motor for even easier opening and closing. Their appearance is distinct: When opened, Roman shades fold upward, which gives them a high-end look. They're also a great choice for those who want to balance privacy with outdoor access and the amount of light allowed in. Roman shades can be adjusted to varying degrees just like curtains and blinds, and they come a wide range of styles from completely opaque to sheer.