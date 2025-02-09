Nate Berkus' Top Window Treatment Recommendation Is Right On Par With Today's Trends
When it comes to relying on interior design advice for your home, there are a few go-to names that will absolutely never steer you wrong. Arguably topping that list is the incredibly talented Nate Berkus, who has become a world-renowned interiors expert since his first appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey" show in 2002, thanks to his impeccable style and attention to detail. So if you are in the market for window treatments, why not rely on the advice of a celebrity who knows his windows?
As it turns out, of the many types of window shades to choose from, Berkus says his tried-and-true standby is the classic Roman shade, which looks like a flat panel when closed but folds into pleats when opened. "When it comes to window treatments, one of my favorite options are roman shades. It can be overwhelming to decide from what can feel like endless options, but these are my top tips to narrow your search and simplify the process." Berkus said on Instagram.
Thankfully, Berkus went beyond just sharing his appreciation for this particular type of shade to describe exactly his default shade specifications for the best timeless results. "If you love Roman shades, my suggestion is [...] to do inside-mount within the window frame. If you want it more tailored, a flat fold, if you want it a little bit looser and more romantic, a relaxed Roman," advises Berkus. What does that mean, though? Let's break this down in more detail so you know exactly how to choose the right Roman shade installation method and style for your home.
Berkus reveals inside-mounted flat or relaxed Roman shades are timeless selections for any aesthetic
The first tip Nate Berkus swears by is to specify a shade that's inside-mounted, saying, "I like inside mount where possible. An inside mount means you actually want to be within the window frame." Assuming your window frame has the depth to install the Roman shade inside, an inside-mount bracket gives you a clean, snug fit that doesn't project outside of the window. It's also better for blocking light if your goal is to add blackout lining to your Roman shades versus outside-mounted options.
Berkus has two beloved Roman shade style recommendations. "There (are) two types of Roman shades, really: one is a flat fold, that means the line goes straight across on the bottom, and the other is more of a balloon shade or a relaxed shade, which means it kind of swoops because the fabric is not as tight." The flat fold has a clean, tailored look with straight, structured lines: Its minimalist silhouette is incredibly versatile. Solid textures are ideal in a contemporary home, streamlined pleats help showcase any fabric pattern for those who want to inject some design-forward personality, and woven bamboo Roman shades add an organic warmth to any aesthetic. The alternative is the relaxed fold style, which has a more casual, romantic vibe. This fits perfectly with today's trending styles. Use it with a flowing linen for a preppy casual-chic coastal aesthetic, charming checked pattern in a farmhouse style, or soften a floral pattern with a more graceful line for cottagecore vibes.
The next time you need the perfect window treatment for your home, turn to Nate Berkus' time-tested favorite, the Roman shade, to ensure it looks incredible and stays on trend for a long time to come.