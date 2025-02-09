Nate Berkus' Top Window Treatment Recommendation Is Right On Par With Today's Trends

When it comes to relying on interior design advice for your home, there are a few go-to names that will absolutely never steer you wrong. Arguably topping that list is the incredibly talented Nate Berkus, who has become a world-renowned interiors expert since his first appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey" show in 2002, thanks to his impeccable style and attention to detail. So if you are in the market for window treatments, why not rely on the advice of a celebrity who knows his windows?

As it turns out, of the many types of window shades to choose from, Berkus says his tried-and-true standby is the classic Roman shade, which looks like a flat panel when closed but folds into pleats when opened. "When it comes to window treatments, one of my favorite options are roman shades. It can be overwhelming to decide from what can feel like endless options, but these are my top tips to narrow your search and simplify the process." Berkus said on Instagram.

Thankfully, Berkus went beyond just sharing his appreciation for this particular type of shade to describe exactly his default shade specifications for the best timeless results. "If you love Roman shades, my suggestion is [...] to do inside-mount within the window frame. If you want it more tailored, a flat fold, if you want it a little bit looser and more romantic, a relaxed Roman," advises Berkus. What does that mean, though? Let's break this down in more detail so you know exactly how to choose the right Roman shade installation method and style for your home.