Give An Old Bucket New Life And Turn It Into A Cutesy Home Storage Solution

Before you start, clean the bucket well, especially if it was used for food or anything dirty. Like many DIY projects, this one is flexible, starting with whether or not you cut off the top rim. Removing it creates straight sides, and if you leave the top intact, it makes a thicker edge.

Cover the bottom of the bucket and line the inside with burlap for a natural basket look or another fabric, such as gingham cloth, for a colorful design. Rope or twine is ideal for covering the sides to add texture. Consider the thickness, color, and texture of the rope — for example, Dollar Tree's Floral Garden Cotton Nautical Rope offers a chunky, light-colored option, while Floral Garden Decorative Nautical Rope is thinner and darker with a rougher texture. In the video from DIY Home decor, thinner twine creates the triangles around the top, an addition you can customize with different patterns or twine color combos that stand out against the rope covering. Glue single strands of the rope around the bucket (covering the plastic completely), or braid three strands together for a thicker version.

Reattach the handle from the top rim of the bucket after covering it with rope, if desired. A wire is a suitable substitute, or you could skip the handle completely. Thick rope, leather, or other materials running along the top of the bucket will create a clean finished edge. Add leather shapes, twine flowers, artificial flowers, ribbons, metal studs, or other embellishments to detail the sides, top edge, and handle. Whether you use it as office storage to declutter your workspace or an under-cabinet organizer, this basket makes tidying up cutesy and fun.