Tired Of Bathroom Countertop Clutter? This Dollar Tree DIY Clears Your Space

The first step is to assemble the structure. Then, you can paint and embellish it to fit your bathroom decor. Apply wood glue to the sides of the boxes where you connect them together to create a long single row of compartments. The inspiration project uses three boxes, but you can adjust the number and change the configuration — create a square organizer with two rows of two boxes, for example. Use clamps to hold the pieces together securely while they dry. Flip the boxes over, and attach the beads or dolls (legs) to the bottom. You'll want at least one leg in each corner, but adding some extra in the center provides extra support. If you are adding handles, install them now.

This DIY is just one of many affordable Dollar Tree organization finds that double as decor, and the way you embellish this tray organizer can amplify that decorative aspect. It starts with choosing a color that works with your decor. For a French country look, the original creator chose black and scuffed the edges, but you could just as easily go with a glossy white for a crisp, clean feel. Or, play with color in your bathroom with a brighter hue.

Additional design elements make the storage piece even more unique. Add decorative wood trim or beads along the top edge, for example. Or, stencil words or patterns along the sides. Larger items, like toothpaste, rolled towels, and perfume bottles, fit directly into the sections well. For smaller items, like cotton swabs and cotton balls, use small containers to coral them before you put the items into the tray.