The Vintage Le Creuset Dish To Look For At Thrift Stores For A More Valuable Haul
Some brands are so renowned that just hearing their names immediately conjures clear and universal images. In the case of Le Creuset, it's hard not to picture its colorful cast-iron cookware, specifically the signature round Dutch oven for which the century-old French manufacturer is best known. But while that's easily one of the most iconic kitchen items of all time, there's another gem to look for on your next trip to the thrift store that could be worth a surprising amount. That would be the Le Creuset Raymond Loewy Coquelle, a different style of Dutch oven with a unique design and an even more unique history.
The Coquelle, also marketed as a casserole dish, was introduced in 1958, expanding Le Creuset's already established lineup of high-quality cookware. Yet, it isn't just the culinary versatility that makes the Coquelle a valuable vintage kitchen item worth snagging at thrift stores or estate sales. The item was developed by Raymond Loewy, a prolific and eclectic designer. Loewy, often referred to as "the father of industrial design," designed everything from iconic logos for famous brands to refrigerators, Greyhound buses, and locomotives.
Given Loewy's reputation, it's no wonder the Coquelle had such a distinctive look. The winged, oblong cooking dish showcases a distinctive blend of mid-century and Space Age design. (Squint and you'll see a vague flying saucer silhouette.) In 2014, Le Creuset reissued a limited release of the Loewy Coquelle in two colors, partially due to the item's significant design.
How to find a Le Creuset Coquelle and what it's worth
True vintage versions of the Raymond Loewy Coquelle Dutch Oven can be found online at second-hand sites like Etsy and Facebook Marketplace as well as auction sites like eBay. Prices start as low as $60, but some go for upwards of $300. While the Loewy Coquelle isn't an item you'll stumble across every day, the valuable dish may sometimes be randomly found at thrift stores and flea markets, likely for a far lower price. The '50s Coquelle was made in several colors, including pink, yellow, and Le Creuset's signature orange shade known as flame. The 2014 iteration retailed for $375 and was released in just two colors, flame and turquoise. Should you come across a Coquelle and need help identifying the time period, the '50s versions are ridged on the bottom while the 2014 ones are smooth.
If you're lucky enough to get your hands on a Loewy Coquelle, the eye-catching design can certainly spruce up your kitchen aesthetic, but you could also cook up some delicious dishes in it. Whether you want to display it, use it, or sell it, you may need to clean your enamel cookware with baking soda paste or Barkeeper's Friend first, though. Once your Raymond Loewy Coquelle is sparkling like it's 1958, you'll have a cookware statement piece with a rich history.