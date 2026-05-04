The Vintage Le Creuset Dish To Look For At Thrift Stores For A More Valuable Haul

Some brands are so renowned that just hearing their names immediately conjures clear and universal images. In the case of Le Creuset, it's hard not to picture its colorful cast-iron cookware, specifically the signature round Dutch oven for which the century-old French manufacturer is best known. But while that's easily one of the most iconic kitchen items of all time, there's another gem to look for on your next trip to the thrift store that could be worth a surprising amount. That would be the Le Creuset Raymond Loewy Coquelle, a different style of Dutch oven with a unique design and an even more unique history.

The Coquelle, also marketed as a casserole dish, was introduced in 1958, expanding Le Creuset's already established lineup of high-quality cookware. Yet, it isn't just the culinary versatility that makes the Coquelle a valuable vintage kitchen item worth snagging at thrift stores or estate sales. The item was developed by Raymond Loewy, a prolific and eclectic designer. Loewy, often referred to as "the father of industrial design," designed everything from iconic logos for famous brands to refrigerators, Greyhound buses, and locomotives.

Given Loewy's reputation, it's no wonder the Coquelle had such a distinctive look. The winged, oblong cooking dish showcases a distinctive blend of mid-century and Space Age design. (Squint and you'll see a vague flying saucer silhouette.) In 2014, Le Creuset reissued a limited release of the Loewy Coquelle in two colors, partially due to the item's significant design.