Not Baskets, Not Shelves: The Overlooked Way To Store Blankets Without Wasting Space

If you love a good throw blanket, it's likely that your home is overflowing with them, so much so that you're running out of places to store them. Blankets can take up a lot of room, even if you've taken the time to fold them neatly on a living room shelf or roll them up inside a stylish wicker basket in your bedroom. And yet somehow, there are still a few more of them to find places for! Luckily, there is an overlooked way to store blankets without wasting space. Simply lean into their name by draping a favorite throw or two over the couch or bed for easy accessibility.

The key to success here is being sure the blanket does two things well. The first is that it coordinates with existing decor elsewhere in the room (like pillows and furniture fabrics), so it doesn't stand out as an eyesore, but instead blends seamlessly with the space. That is, your ratty blanket from college is likely better tucked away than being used in this way. The second thing to consider is that the blanket is functional (and cozy) enough for everyday use. Nobody wants to spend movie night wrapped in a coarse blanket with no give. This storage method is also a great way to keep blankets smelling fresh, as the ones in frequent use will also be aired out constantly, instead of being packed tightly away.