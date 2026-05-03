Not Baskets, Not Shelves: The Overlooked Way To Store Blankets Without Wasting Space
If you love a good throw blanket, it's likely that your home is overflowing with them, so much so that you're running out of places to store them. Blankets can take up a lot of room, even if you've taken the time to fold them neatly on a living room shelf or roll them up inside a stylish wicker basket in your bedroom. And yet somehow, there are still a few more of them to find places for! Luckily, there is an overlooked way to store blankets without wasting space. Simply lean into their name by draping a favorite throw or two over the couch or bed for easy accessibility.
The key to success here is being sure the blanket does two things well. The first is that it coordinates with existing decor elsewhere in the room (like pillows and furniture fabrics), so it doesn't stand out as an eyesore, but instead blends seamlessly with the space. That is, your ratty blanket from college is likely better tucked away than being used in this way. The second thing to consider is that the blanket is functional (and cozy) enough for everyday use. Nobody wants to spend movie night wrapped in a coarse blanket with no give. This storage method is also a great way to keep blankets smelling fresh, as the ones in frequent use will also be aired out constantly, instead of being packed tightly away.
Best tips for styling your throw blankets on furniture
Once you've mastered the techniques for finally decluttering your home, take stock of the blankets you still have on hand. Any seasonal options should be folded or rolled and tucked away, but evergreen, cozy throws have definitely earned their spot on the couch. Then, when thinking about what goes where, consider what will look intentional and what will look unkempt.
For example, if you have an antique ottoman or want to elevate the overall look of a room with a touch of bold glamor, consider a faux-fur blanket draped carefully over the piece. When paired with a roaring fire on a cozy winter evening, this look can steal the vibes from a millionaire's sitting room. If you have a more rustic feeling in your space, consider a cotton blanket in a bouncy gingham or checkered pattern. You might even go for something with stringy tassels on the end for a fun texture. Heavier fabrics should be folded neatly so they don't look frumpy, while lighter fabrics can be draped over the backs or edges of furniture without looking too messy. Just remember to never leave them strewn about, as intentionality is the key to this storage solution working effectively!
Still stuck on what blankets to leave out? We'll make it easy and let you choose from our absolute favorite blankets ever. These include the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw or options from Sackcloth and Ashes, like the Checkered Santa Cruz.