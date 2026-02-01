This One Technique Is The Key To Finally Decluttering Your Home

If Kelly's Core 4 Method sounds like a strategy you'd like to try in your own home, start with step one: collect. Gather everything in the space and clear it out so there's nothing left at all, and throw out anything that's clearly trash. Taking all your items out can seem messy and counterproductive at first, but don't fret just yet — the idea here is to help provide a blank slate of sorts. It's also a good opportunity for using tools to deep clean as appropriate.

For step two, categorize your items into more coherent groups of like items. Consider labeling these categories to keep you better organized. During step three, go through each category and cut out anything you don't really need. At this point, you can decide whether something is donatable, recyclable, or really just garbage. This can be a challenging step of the process, but the key is to avoid overthinking and cut out any items you haven't used in a long time or are ready to let go of.

Once you've decided what you truly want to hold on to, you're ready to contain it as part of step four. Before you put everything away though, be conscious of staying organized within baskets, bins, and other types of storage containers. It's best to focus on sizes of containers that make sense for the space, such as smaller baskets you can fit inside drawers and larger bins for attics and basements. Resist filling containers with items to the brim, as this will only lead to more clutter.